Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers' Week 6 Game vs. the Seahawks

The 49ers have to play a clean, turnover-free football (looking at you, Brock Purdy).

Grant Cohn

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
SEATTLE -- The 49ers essentially have to win this game.

If they lose, they'll be in free fall because their next two games will be against the Chiefs and the Cowboys. So if the 49ers can't beat the banged -up Seahawks, who can they beat and how many games will they actually win? Five?

Meanwhile, the Seahawks definitely don't have to win this game. They're 3-2, so if they lose, they'll be .500 which is right where they should be. They have a first-year head coach. They have zero expectations. For them, tonight is an intriguing opportunity to put the 49ers' season and the Kyle Shanahan Era on life support, but not much more.

So the 49ers should play extremely hard. Which should see the best version of themselves. But even when they're at their best, they struggle in the red zone this season. Which means they probably won't blow out the Seahawks.

As long as the 49ers kick field goals when they're in the red zone, they'll let inferior teams hang around. And when they've let teams hang around recently, they've lost.

The Seahawks aren't a great team, but they're better than the Cardinals and the Rams. Seattle has three good wide receivers, two good running backs and a quarterback who's underrated. They probably won't beat themselves.

Which means the 49ers have to play a clean, turnover-free football (looking at you, Brock Purdy) and make their field goals with backup kicker Matthew Wright.

I'm picking the 49ers to win a field-goal fest.

Final score prediction: 49ers 23, Seahawks 20.

