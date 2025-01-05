San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Week 18 Live Blog
Glendale, AZ -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 18 road game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the pressbox.
12:56 Here are the 49ers' inactives:
QB Brock Purdy
WR Deebo Samuel
CB Tre Avery
DL Khalil Davis
CB Deommodore Lenoir
RB Israel Abanikanda
DE Robert Beal Jr.
12:58 Here are the Cardinals' inactives:
WR Michael Wilson
S Jammie Robinson
LB Vi Jones
LB Victor Dimukeje
LB Benton Whitley
OL Luke Tenuta
TE Travis Vokolek
1:00 It's fair to wonder if Deebo Samuel has played in his final game with the 49ers. Next season, he probably would be no higher than fourth on the wide receiver depth chart behind Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk. In fact, at this stage of Samuel's career, you could argue that he isn't even a wide receiver anymore, because he can't beat starting NFL cornerbacks. He's more of a running back and a kick returner at this point. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they pay Samuel to be a no. 1 wide receiver. So I expect they'll ask him to take a significant pay cut in a few months. Will Samuel take it? I don't believe his ego will allow him to. Instead, he probably will request his release and sign with a team that doesn't realize just how washed up he truly is. If only the 49ers had traded him this past offseason, they probably could have gotten a nice draft pick in return. Now, they'll get nothing but a fat dead-cap hit.
2:23 The Cardinals win the toss and choose to defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
2:30 On 2nd and 7 from the Cardinals 35, Isaac Guerendo rushes up the middle for two yards and injures his leg. He leaves the field on a cart.