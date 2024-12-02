All 49ers

San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills Week 13 Live Blog

It's really snowing.

Grant Cohn

Leaf blowers were used to blow off the small amount of snow left on the tarp that covered the field before tonight's Bills home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.
Leaf blowers were used to blow off the small amount of snow left on the tarp that covered the field before tonight's Bills home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BUFFALO -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 13 road game against the Buffalo Bills. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

7:02 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Brandon Allen, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Deommodore Lenoir, Aaron Banks, Jordan Elliott and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

7:03 I'd like to know why Dobbs has surpassed Allen on the quarterback depth chart of a sudden. Seems like an admission from Kyle Shanahan that Dobbs should have started last week against the Packers.

7:04 Brock Purdy warms up gingerly.

7:06 I don't expect Purdy to throw many passes tonight for a few reasons. One, he's missing the left side of his offensive line. Two, he's coming off an injury to his throwing shoulder and didn't have a full week of practice. Three, it's freaking snowing and it's windy. Even if Purdy were 100 percent healthy, he'd have a tough time throwing the ball tonight. So I expect the 49ers will run the ball as much as they can, which is a good strategy in the snow because they have better running backs than the Bills. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they'll have to find a way to stop Josh Allen from running, and they always struggle to contain mobile quarterbacks. That's why I expect the Bills to win a close, low-scoring game. Allen should be able to do more in the snow than Purdy, and that should be the difference in the game.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/Game Day