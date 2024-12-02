San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills Week 13 Live Blog
BUFFALO -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 13 road game against the Buffalo Bills. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
7:02 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Brandon Allen, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Deommodore Lenoir, Aaron Banks, Jordan Elliott and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
7:03 I'd like to know why Dobbs has surpassed Allen on the quarterback depth chart of a sudden. Seems like an admission from Kyle Shanahan that Dobbs should have started last week against the Packers.
7:04 Brock Purdy warms up gingerly.
7:06 I don't expect Purdy to throw many passes tonight for a few reasons. One, he's missing the left side of his offensive line. Two, he's coming off an injury to his throwing shoulder and didn't have a full week of practice. Three, it's freaking snowing and it's windy. Even if Purdy were 100 percent healthy, he'd have a tough time throwing the ball tonight. So I expect the 49ers will run the ball as much as they can, which is a good strategy in the snow because they have better running backs than the Bills. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they'll have to find a way to stop Josh Allen from running, and they always struggle to contain mobile quarterbacks. That's why I expect the Bills to win a close, low-scoring game. Allen should be able to do more in the snow than Purdy, and that should be the difference in the game.