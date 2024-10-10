San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Week 6 Live Blog
SEATTLE -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
4:31 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Charvarius Ward, Brayden Willis, Jake Moody, Joshua Dobbs, Ben Bartch, Jordan Elliott and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
4:33 Here are the Seahawks' inactives: Riq Woolen, Byron Murphy II, Trevis Gipson, Olu Oluwatimi, Sataoa Laumea, Dareke Young and Myles Adams.
4:35 I'm curious to see how many signifcant changes the 49ers have made since they last played on Sunday against the Cardinals. Because they've had just one practice this week and it was a walk through. So how could they have installed new concepts in their red-zone offense? I'm guessing the red-zone issues will persist. If Kyle Shanahan corrects them during a short week, I'll be impressed.
4:36 I'm also curious to see how the 49ers do against D.K. Metcalf. He has caught more than 100 receiving yards in three of five games this season. I'm guessing he'll eclipse 100 yards tonight considering he'll face lots of Isaac Yiadom and Renardo Green.
4:37 I'm also curious to see how the 49ers do against the Seahawks running backs -- Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. This past Sunday, the 49ers run defense wore down in the heat against Cardinals running back James Conner. Walker is at least as good as Conner -- maybe better. Definitely more explosive. Probably the best running back in tonight's game.
5:14 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Seahawks will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
5:20 On 3rd and 5 from the 49ers 25, Geno Smith forces a pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and gets intercepted by Malik Mustapha. The 49ers take over at their 3-yard line. Smith overthrew the pass and Mustapha covered a ton of ground.
5:32 On 3rd and goal from the 7, Brock Purdy throws a pass to Deebo Samuel running a fade to the back-right pylon and the pass gets broken up by Artie Burns who was just called up from the practice squad. The red-zone offense still stinks. On fourth down, Matthew Wright makes a 21-yard field goal.
49ers 3, Seahawks 0.
5:39 On 3rd and 10 from the Seahawks 25, D.K. Metcalf hears footsteps and drops a pass. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 23.
5:45 On 3rd and 2 from the 49ers 32, Brock Purdy throws an incomplete pass intended for George Kittle and the 49ers go three and out. After the punt, the Seahawks take over at their 29 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
5:51 On 3rd and 3 from the Seahawks 36, Geno Smith throws a screen pass to Kenneth Walker who gets drilled by Fred Warner after a gain of yard and the Seahawks go three and out.
5:52 First play of the drive, Brock Purdy fakes a hand off and throws a 76-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. Funny what the 49ers can do when Kyle Shanahan calls play action.
49ers 10, Seahawks 0.
5:56 The Seahawks fumble the kick return and the 49ers recover at the Seattle 29.
6:00 On 3rd and 4 from the Seahawks 23, Purdy scrambles to his left and throws the ball away. Then Wright makes a 41-yard field goal.
49ers 13, Seahawks 0.
6:06 On 3rd and 3 from the 37, Geno Smith throws a terrible pass off his back foot that sails over the head of Jaxon Smith-Njigba running a shallow cross. Geno Smith is just awful. The Seahawks punt and Jacob Cowing makes a fair catch at the 49ers 6. Should have let that one bounce into the end zone.