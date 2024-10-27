San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Sunday Night Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
3:44 This is a must-win game for the 49ers. If they lose, they'll fall to 3-5 heading into their bye week, which means they'd fall to last place in the NFC West and would have to win 7 of their final 8 games just to finish 10-7. Losing to the Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football would be a humiliation, especially considering the Cowboys have gotten blown out by the Lions and Saints this season. If the Saints can destroy Dallas, the 49ers should be able to do so as well. The Cowboys have one of the worst run defenses in the league, so they could give up 200 rushing yards if they don't load the box. And if they do load the box, they could give up 300 passing yards. They're that bad.
On defense, the 49ers defensive backs have intercepted just two passes through seven games, so I don't expect them to intercept Dak Prescott. Which means the Cowboys should score more than 20 points.
But the 49ers should score at least 40. They have more than enough talent to make the Cowboys quit like they did against Detroit and New Orleans.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 40, Cowboys 24.
3:52 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Jauan Jennings, Kevin Givens, Jake Moody, Joshua Dobbs, Ben Bartch, Jalen Graham and Rock Ya-Sin.
3:55 Here are the Cowboys' inactives: RB Rico Dowdle, DE Micah Parsons, CB Caelen Carson, CB Andrew Booth, OT Matt Waletzko, QB Trey Lance.