San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Week 17 Live Blog

This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

Grant Cohn

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff walks towards locker room as team arrive before the game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff walks towards locker room as team arrive before the game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 Monday night home game against the Detroit Lions. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

4:25 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

CB Charvarius Ward
QB Brandon Allen
RB Israel Abanikanda
DT Khalil Davis
DE Robert Beal Jr.
LB Dre Greenlaw
OL Spencer Burford

4:28 That means the 49ers starting offensive line most likely will be Charlie Heck at left tackle, Nick Zakelj at left guard, Jake Brendel at center, Dominick Puni at right guard and Colton McKivitz at right tackle. Keep in mind, the 49ers called up undrafted rookie center Drake Nugent from the practice squad and he's active tonight, so perhaps they want to see him get some live action as well.

4:29 Here are the Lions' inactives:

RB David Montgomery
QB Teddy Bridgewater
OT Giovanni Manu
OG Kayode Awosika
OT Colby Sorsdal
DE Jonah Williams
DT Brodric Martin

4:30 This game doesn't matter to the 49ers -- they were eliminated from playoff contention last week. The only thing that matters to them is playing young players who might have a future so the 49ers know what they have. They don't need to play older players who won't be on the team next season. I'm talking Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel. They should give their playing time to rookies who haven't gotten opportunities yet. Samuel in particular should sit in favor or rookie fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing who's far more explosive than Samuel at this stage of his career.

