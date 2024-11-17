All 49ers

The 49ers Don't Expect George Kittle to Play Against the Seahawks

The 49ers most likely won't have their All Pro tight end this afternoon.

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
George Kittle is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kittle injured his hamstring last Sunday against the Buccaneers but didn't leave the game. Still, he was targeted just four times which could indicate that he was dealing with the injury during the game.

If Kittle indeed doesn't play, his absence will be significant. Because through the first half of the season, he essentially has been the 49ers' red-zone offense. Without him, the 49ers will have to find new ways to score touchdowns.

Kittle isn't quite the blocker he was when he was younger, but he's having arguably his best season yet as a receiver. He has 43 catches for 560 yards and 7 touchdowns. He's the 49ers' oldest and best weapon in the passing game. And he doesn't usually miss games, but he has been injured on and off for most of the season.

Last season, Kittle missed no games due to injury despite playing through a sports hernia which required offseason surgery. That procedure could explain why Kittle is playing so well this season.

But it also could explain his nagging hamstring injuries. After the surgery, he lost 30 pounds and then quickly put the weight back on before OTAs. That process may have taken a toll on his legs. Because he missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury, too.

The 49ers expect Kittle back next week against the Packers. Let's see how they manage him the rest of the season.

