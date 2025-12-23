Seven 49ers Surprisingly Get Selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl

It's been surprising to see how successful the San Francisco 49ers have been this year.

To be 11-4 with a chance at earning the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC without Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and a few other key players for a stretch is astonishing. It's made this a special season to witness.

And because of how special this season has been, it means there is recognition to be given to the 49ers. The NFL released the Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday with seven 49ers surprisingly getting selected.

A few of them are obvious ones. It was always expected that the 49ers would get at least three players. But seven players without some stars this year hits you like cold water on your back.

George Kittle

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

You could argue that George Kittle making the Pro Bowl is slightly surprising. When he tore his hamstring in Week 1 and missed four games, it seemed like he would need to do a lot to make up for it.

Well, he certainly has. Despite the missed time, Kittle has been a monster this year, tallying 52 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. He's earned his seventh Pro Bowl nod with ease.

Christian McCaffrey

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nothing is surprising at all about Christian McCaffrey being named to the Pro Bowl. He's been an insane workhorse for the 49ers this year.

And while he hasn't had the same explosive plays he's accustomed to, his numbers are still impressive. McCaffrey has totaled 1,888 yards, 97 catches, and 15 total touchdowns.

Trent Williams

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The other guaranteed 49ers player to make the Pro Bowl was Trent Williams. This is now Pro Bowl No. 12 for him and his fifth since joining the 49ers.

Williams has played at an elite level all season long. The best part is that he hasn't missed a game yet, which would be the first time he has played a complete season as a 49er.

Kyle Juszczyk

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

At this point, this is a default accolade for Kyle Juszczyk. Barely any teams use a fullback or use them as much as the 49ers do with Juszczyk. His selection was expected before the season started.

Luke Gifford

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He may have struggled when playing on defense, but linebacker Luke Gifford is sound on special teams. He gets selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player, which is initially surprising until you remember that the 49ers actually have a great special teams unit this year.

Jon Weeks

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers long snapper Jon Weeks (46) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Who could ever predict which long snapper gets named to the Pro Bowl? If you said it would be the 49ers' Jon Weeks, you were on the money. The 49ers added him in the offseason for a reason, and this accolade justifies them.

Skyy Moore

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) stiff arms Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Skyy Moore didn't make it to the main Pro Bowl roster, but he was selected as an alternate. The strong stretch of performances in the last five games has got him there. Moore is yet another solid addition the 49ers made, and one that will aid them come playoff time.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI