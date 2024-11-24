Trent Williams is Inactive for the 49ers' Week 12 Game vs. the Packers
GREEN BAY -- This is bad news for the 49ers.
Trent Williams has been ruled out of San Francisco's Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. The 49ers hoped that Williams would be able to gut it out and play as he did last week, but Williams clearly feels he's in too much pain. Or he feels the season is over. Or both.
In retrospect, the 49ers probably should have let the 36-year-old left tackle stay home in Santa Clara. Making him fly to Green Bay probably didn't expedite his recovery.
Williams hasn't played a full season since 2013, so his absence shouldn't come as a shock. He was bound to miss a game or two eventually. It's just too bad that he's missing this game which is close to a must-win. The 49ers' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.
But now, they won't have Williams or Nick Bosa or Brock Purdy -- all three are out with injuries today. Which means the 49ers won't have their quarterback and their two highest-paid players.
You could argue that Williams is the most significant injury today. Because the 49ers have won games with backup quarterbacks in the past. Purdy was a third-stringer just a couple years ago. But they do not typically do well with Williams. Last season he missed two games and the 49ers lost both of them. That's because his backup, Jaylon Moore, can't hold a candle to Williams.
Let's see if the 49ers can find a way to win without Williams today.