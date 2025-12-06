The Bye Week could not have come at a more perfect time for the San Francisco 49ers.

They need to rest up, recover, and reset for their playoff push. The NFC is heavily contested, so they will need to be refreshed for it.

Having a Bye Week this late in the season is usually a bummer. But for this instance, the 49ers are greatly benefiting from it. They should feel the difference when the playoffs arrive.

Of course, there is an argument that the 49ers are having their momentum disrupted. They are on a three-game winning streak after all. However, there is still a way for the 49ers to be winners despite not playing a game this week.

How the 49ers can be winners during their Bye Week

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The 49ers are currently the No. 7 seed in the playoff race, but that will change after Sunday. No matter what happens, the 49ers will jump to the No. 6 seed. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers square off this week.

Whoever loses that game will fall to the seventh seed, allowing the 49ers to rise a spot. Although the 49ers should be hoping the Bears lose, since they have to face them in a few weeks.

The next game for the 49ers to pay close attention to is the Los Angeles Rams' matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. They need to root for the Cardinals so that the Rams drop to the same 9-4 record.

San Francisco holds the tiebreaker over the Rams, thanks to a better division and conference record. It will be tough for Arizona to be victorious. The Rams are sure to be locked in after falling to the Carolina Panthers last week.

#49ers' playoff chances up to 88%, per Football Outsiders' DVOA.



Still 11.8% chance to win the NFC West, but they're inching closer towards securing a Wild-Card spot. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) December 1, 2025

Last but not least, the 49ers need the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Atlanta Falcons. Similar to the Rams, the 49ers will leapfrog the Seahawks due to owning the tiebreaker.

It should put the 49ers as the No. 5 seed if either Seattle or Los Angeles loses. This alone will generate a successful week off for the 49ers.

If the best-case scenario happens where the Rams and Seahawks both lose, the 49ers become the leaders of the NFC West and are sitting nicely as the No. 2 seed.

Should that occur, they will be winners despite not playing a game.

