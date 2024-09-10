Two Reasons the 49ers' win Against the Jets is Significant
What a win for the San Francisco 49ers against the New York Jets. Getting that done in the season opener in primetime is a tone-setter.
Typically, wins against an AFC opponent don't carry the same weight as an NFC one. However, there are two reasons the 49ers' win against the Jets is significant.
First reason
The craziest part about the 49ers having a fairly dominant win against the Jets is the fact that they didn't look that great. That's not to say that they weren't good at all. But how can anyone watch that performance, especially offensively, and believe the 49ers had an "A+" level performance?
The 49ers had a "B-" performance. There was more to be had by the 49ers in that game. And yet, they still had a fairly dominant win, which is what makes the win so significant. The 49ers didn't perform at their best and they still got it done against a playoff-contending team. They were in control for the majority of the game.
Just imagine once the 49ers start to hit their stride. Improvements to be made are the offensive line tightening up, Brandon Aiyuk knocking off rust, and the pass rush coming alive. It is going to be scary hours for the 49ers real soon once they get to their normal level. They'll be handing out nightmares to opposing teams like Freddy Kreuger. Watch out.
Second reason
The vibes surrounding the 49ers in training camp were foggy. The holdouts of Aiyuk and Trent Williams heavily factored into that. So did the stockpile of injuries that were rapidly occurring for the 49ers. It was getting to the point where it felt like they were going to replicate their 2020 season. The best way to stop that? Win against the Jets.
Winning is the ultimate cure-all and the 49ers did it in a fairly dominant fashion. Suddenly, all of those negative vibes and awkward atmosphere feel like eons ago. Now, the vibes reaffirm what the 49ers have always been -- one of the best teams in the NFL.
Momentum was slowly building up for the 49ers entering Week 1 against the Jets. Aiyuk and Williams locked in new deals and returned to the team. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice, signaling that the injury luck was turning positive for the 49ers. While he didn't end up playing against the Jets, it was still a sign of the 49ers getting rid of the injury bug.
Everything feels fine with them now. The arrow is pointing upward with a potential winning streak in the midst. Should the 49ers capitalize on this victory and build momentum, then they will not be a team anyone wants a part of. It happened last year when they went on a roll. When they can create and play with momentum, they're unstoppable. It is what makes the win against the Jets significant.
It signals that the atmosphere is unshakeable and sets them up with momentum. Now it is all about maintaining it without running into any speed bumps along the way.