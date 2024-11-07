Why the 49ers Will Have Offensive Success Against the Buccaneers
Refreshed and rejuvenated.
That is exactly how the San Francisco 49ers should be feeling coming out of their Bye Week. It should have them locked in and ready for Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers will have a massive rest advantage over the Buccaneers.
Not only are they coming off a week without a game, but the Buccaneers are coming off an overtime loss on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers will likely not be in tip-top shape, especially compared to the 49ers. It should make for a fairly easy win for the 49ers. They are coming off a week without a game, and
But what really will make it a fairly easy one is because of the 49ers' offense. The 49ers will have offensive success against the Buccaneers. A strength of the 49ers' offense is a weakness of the Buccaneers' defense. That strength of the 49ers is their usage of 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end). They've used it on a league-high 39.5 percent of snaps this season, per Next Gen Stats.
The 49ers have averaged 7.2 yards per play out of 21 personnel, their most in a season during the Kyle Shanahan era (since 2017). The Buccaneers have matched 21 personnel with their base defense (four defensive backs) on 65.9 percent of plays this season, slightly more often than the league average (62.6 percent).
They've allowed 212 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries faced when the opposing offense has used 21 personnel this season. It has translated to 8.8 yards per carry, the most in the NFL. So, the 49ers don't have to change anything with their offense. It's like fitting a negative with a positive. The 49ers are facing the perfect defense that matches up incredibly favorable for them.
Not to mention that Christian McCaffrey might be back for this game. It is going to be a field day for the 49ers on offense against the Buccaneers. The 49ers are 4-1 in their last five games following a Bye Week. Their record will most likely improve to 5-1 given the favorable circumstance.
Tampa Bay is coming off a short week after playing a tough game and will now have to face a rested 49ers team that has the formula to decimate their defense. Sunday is going to be a long day for the Buccaneers.