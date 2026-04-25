2026 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team’s Picks

First-round grades | Rounds 2-3 grades | Round 1 winners and losers | Rounds 2-3 winners and losers | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right No. with Love | Drew Allar doesn’t change Steelers’ dilemma

The 2026 NFL draft is officially in the books.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 to the Raiders , one of the worst-kept secrets of the offseason, along with the Eagles’ intention of trading A.J. Brown after June 1.

That potential trade paved the way for two of the best storylines from Round 1 . The Cowboys agreed to a rare trade with the hated Eagles to give them the opportunity to draft Brown’s possible replacement, Makai Lemon, who initially thought he was headed to the Steelers. What an awkward moment for fans of the Steelers , Eagles and Cowboys.

But the biggest surprise might have been the Rams drafting quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 despite already having reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

The later rounds also offered a handful of intriguing moments , including the Cardinals drafting quarterback Carson Beck, and the Steelers adding another signal-caller in Drew Allar as they continue to wait for an answer from Aaron Rodgers.

All right, let’s not dwell too much on the past. It’s time to look ahead and attempt to decipher how these 2026 draftees will perform with their respective new teams. Without the benefit of hindsight, we considered talent, value and team fit to assign grades to all 32 draft classes.

Here’s who graded well and who might be set back a year or two.

Note: AFC grades by Matt Verderame, NFC grades by Gilberto Manzano.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Grade: D+

Round 2, No. 35: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Round 2, No. 62: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Round 4, No. 102: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Round 4, No. 125: Skylar Bell, WR, Connecticut

Round 5, No. 126: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Round 5, No. 167: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Round 5, No. 181: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Round 7, No. 220: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

Round 7, No. 239: Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida

Round 7, No. 241: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M

Analysis: General manager Brandon Beane must think Buffalo’s roster is set. The Bills traded back multiple times to get out of the first round, and then took a rotational edge rusher in Parker to play with Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. Afterward, Beane selected depth in Igbinosun and Bowry, neither of whom project as starters in 2026. Perhaps the most intriguing pick is Bell, who caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns last year with the Huskies.

Miami Dolphins

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor was one of 13 draft picks by the Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grade: B-

Round 1, No. 12: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Round 2, No. 27: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Round 3, No. 43: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Round 3, No. 75: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

Round 3, No. 87: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 94: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Round 4, No. 130: Trey Moore, edge, Texas

Round 4, No. 138: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Round 5, No. 158: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Round 5, No. 177: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

Round 5, No. 180: Seydou Traore, TE, Mississippi State

Round 6, No. 200: DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

Round 7, No. 238: Max Llewellyn, edge, Iowa

Analysis: No team needed more help in the draft than Miami, and the Dolphins addressed multiple areas of need. Proctor, Johnson, Rodriguez and Douglas are all potential starters as rookies. Bell is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick, as he’s coming off a torn ACL but has explosive talent, evidenced by his 917 yards and six scores in 2025. The big question is whether Proctor works out, as he struggled with weight issues throughout college. Ultimately, the Dolphins took 13 players, including five pass catchers to help Malik Willis.

New England Patriots

Grade: B

Round 1, No. 28: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Round 2, No. 55: Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois

Round 3, No. 95: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Round 5, No. 171: Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest

Round 6, No. 196: Dametrious Crownover, DT, Texas A&M

Round 6, No. 212: Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

Round 7, No. 234: Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

Round 7, No. 245: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

Round 7, No. 247: Quintayvious Hutchins, edge, Boston College

Analysis: The Patriots focused on the trenches early and often, and it makes sense. New England wasn’t good up front in 2025 despite its shocking Super Bowl run, and selecting Lomu to be the right tackle should help Drake Maye stay upright. Jacas is also a nice fit, slotting into the front seven after amassing 35.5 tackles for loss and 27 sacks at Illinois. Raridon is a true “Y” tight end (blocker and receiver) who will help in 12- and 13-personnel sets as an inline blocker for the run game. It was a solid draft for the Patriots.

New York Jets

Grade: A

Round 1, No. 2: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Round 1, No. 16: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Round 1, No. 30: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Round 2, No. 50: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Round 4, No. 103: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Round 4, No. 110: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Round 6, No. 188: Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL)

Round 7, No. 228: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Analysis: I love what the Jets did throughout the draft. With three first-round choices, New York got instant-impact starters. Bailey is the best pure pass rusher in the class, having led college football with 14.5 sacks last year. Both Sadiq and Cooper will bolster the skill-position talent for quarterback Geno Smith, giving him options beyond Garrett Wilson. Ponds, while undersized, is a tone-setter on the back end as well.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: B-

Round 1, No. 14: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Round 2, No. 45: Zion Young, edge, Missouri

Round 3, No. 80: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Round 4, No. 115: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Round 4, No. 133: Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

Round 5, No. 162: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Round 5, No. 173: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Round 5, No. 174: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Round 6, No. 211: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

Round 7, No. 250: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Round 7, No. 253: Evan Beerntsen, G, Northwestern

Analysis: After losing Tyler Linderbaum and Daniel Faalele in free agency, the Ravens bolstered their interior offensive line with Ioane, who should start at guard. In Young, Baltimore got a rotational piece in coach Jesse Minter’s 3-4 scheme, and then added a pair of mid-round receivers in Lane and Sarratt to bolster the position behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Sarratt was a key member on Indiana’s title team, catching 65 passes for 830 yards and a nation-high 15 touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: B

Round 2, No. 41: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

Round 3, No. 72: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Round 4, No. 128: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Round 4, No. 140: Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

Round 6, No. 189: Brian Parker II, C, Duke

Round 7, No. 221: Jack Endries, TE, Texas

Round 7, No. 226: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Analysis: After trading their first-round pick for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II , the Bengals still focused on defense with their early choices. Howell was very productive for the Aggies, with 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and should play plenty with free-agent signing Boye Mafe on the other side. Meanwhile, Davis could start opposite DJ Turner II after Cam Taylor-Britt left in free agency. Cincinnati desperately needed an infusion of defensive talent, and it appears to have gotten it.

Browns first-round draft pick Spencer Fano poses with his fiancee Sami Goddard during an introductory press conference. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns

Grade: A-

Round 1, No. 9: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Round 1, No. 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Round 2, No. 39: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Round 2, No. 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Round 3, No. 86: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Round 5, No. 146: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Round 5, No. 149: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

Round 5, No. 170: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Round 6, No. 182: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Round 7, No. 248: Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU

Analysis: The Browns made four of the top 60 picks and went offense with the first three of them. Cleveland added a pair of receivers in Concepcion and Boston to join Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as pass-catching options, something that was sorely needed. General manager Andrew Berry also took Fano to continue the rebuild up front, which includes the acquisitions of tackle Tytus Howard and center Elgton Jenkins. Barber is another piece who could be a swing tackle early on, while McNeil-Warren was a value pick for the secondary.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: C

Round 1, No. 21: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Round 2, No. 47: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Round 3, No. 76: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Round 3, No. 85: Daylan Everette, CB, Georgia

Round 3, No. 96: Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

Round 4, No. 121: Kaden Wetjen, WR/KR, Iowa

Round 5, No. 169: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Round 7, No. 224: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Round 7, No. 230: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

Analysis: The Steelers had an odd draft with their city playing host. Iheanachor is a terrific talent and could be pressed into duty depending on Broderick Jones’s neck injury. Still, it’s well-known they wanted slot receiver Makai Lemon at No. 21 before he was scooped by the Eagles, leading to the Bernard pick on Friday. At Alabama, Bernard amassed 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons. Finally, selecting Allar to compete with Will Howard was a luxury selection for a team with far bigger needs. There’s talent here, but also plenty to fret about.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Grade: B-

Round 1, No. 26: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Round 2, No. 36: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Round 2, No. 59: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Round 4, No. 106: Febechi Nwaiwu, OT, Oklahoma

Round 4, No. 123: Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson

Round 5, No. 141: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Round 6, No. 204: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Round 7, No. 243: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Analysis: Houston continued to upgrade its offensive line in the draft, selecting Rutledge and Nwaiwu after signing tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller in free agency. The Texans also got a steal in McDonald, who should anchor their interior defensive line for years as a run-stuffer. This was a meat-and-potatoes draft that upgraded the trenches for both units.

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: B

Round 2, No. 53: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Round 3, No. 78: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Round 4, No. 113: Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

Round 4, No. 135: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Round 5, No. 156: George Gumbs Jr., edge, Florida

Round 6, No. 214: Caden Curry, edge, Ohio State

Round 7, No. 237: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Round 7, No. 254: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Analysis: Without a first-round pick, the Colts did well to land Allen and Haulcy, each of whom could have gone a round earlier. Allen is a plug-and-play off-ball linebacker who should step in and replace Zaire Franklin, having notched 88 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year at Georgia. Meanwhile, Haulcy is an experienced prospect after making 44 starts in college, and should also be a rookie contributor next to fellow safety Cam Bynum. Finally, Farmer will provide good depth and perhaps compete with right guard Matt Goncalves.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: D

Round 2, No. 56: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Round 3, No. 81: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Round 3, No. 88: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Round 3, No. 100: Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

Round 4, No. 119: Wesley Williams, edge, Duke

Round 5, No. 164: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

Round 6, No. 191: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Round 6, No. 203: C.J. Williams, WR, Stanford

Round 7, No. 233: Zach Durfee, edge, Washington

Round 7, No. 240: Parker Hughes, LB, Middle Tennessee State

Analysis: If this ends up being one of the better classes in 2026, general manager James Gladstone will be able to laugh at the criticism, but this is my lowest-rated team. On the surface, Boerkircher is a reach who projects as a pure “Y” tight end. Regis will provide depth and Pregnon is a good value as a third-rounder who could start this year or next. However, Huskey is another projection who may be limited to special teams. Without a pick on Thursday, the Jaguars were in a tough spot and they didn’t add enough on Friday to warrant a top grade.

Tennessee Titans

Grade: A

Round 1, No. 4: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Round 1, No. 31: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Round 2, No. 60: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Round 5, No. 142: Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas

Round 5, No. 165: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Round 6, No. 184: Jackie Marshall, DT, Baylor

Round 6, No. 194: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Round 7, No. 225: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

Analysis: Tennessee was busier than anybody in free agency and kept rolling in the draft. After taking Tate to give second-year quarterback Cam Ward an elite perimeter talent, general manager Mike Borgonzi traded back into the first round and selected the 21-year-old Faulk to play alongside Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers. Tate is a stud, having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. In the second round, Hill is a terrific fit in coach Robert Saleh’s defense, giving Tennessee an early starter at the second level.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Grade: C

Round 3, No. 66: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4, No. 108: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Round 4, No. 111: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Round 5, No. 152: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

Round 7, No. 246: Miles Scott, DB, Illinois

Round 7, No. 256: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Round 7, No. 257: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Analysis: A large chunk of Denver’s draft was traded away in the Jaylen Waddle deal. As a result, the Broncos primarily added depth, giving RJ Harvey a caddy in Coleman, while getting Casey to play as a swing tackle behind Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. As for Onyedim, the former Aggies star should see rotational time after the departure of John Franklin-Myers. All told, it’s a draft that doesn’t have much wow factor, but provides short-term insurance and long-term upside.

Garrett Nussmeier finally had his name called in the seventh round after he was selected by the Chiefs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: A

Round 1, No. 6: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Round 1, No. 29: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Round 2, No. 40: R Mason Thomas, edge, Oklahoma

Round 4, No. 109: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Round 5, No. 161: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Round 5, No. 176: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Round 7, No. 249: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Analysis: The Chiefs needed to nail this draft after a 6–11 season and did exactly that. Delane and Woods have strong arguments to be the draft’s best players at their respective positions. Thomas is a smaller speed rusher who produced 15.5 sacks over the past two years and should start across from George Karlaftis. Johnson, a Day 3 pick, should be a nice change-of-pace back behind Kenneth Walker III, and he had 85 catches over the past two years.

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: B

Round 1, No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Round 2, No. 38: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Round 3, No. 67: Keyron Crawford, edge, Auburn

Round 3, No. 91: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Round 4, No. 101: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Round 4, No. 122: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Round 5, No. 150: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

Round 5, No. 175: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

Round 6, No. 195: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Round 7, No. 229: Brandon Cleveland, DT, North Carolina State

Analysis: This draft is all about Mendoza . The Raiders are staking their future on the Heisman Trophy winner, hoping he can resurrect a franchise that’s gone 24 seasons without a playoff win. Last year, Mendoza won the national championship with Indiana, throwing 41 touchdowns. Additionally, general manager John Spytek took a big swing in the fourth round on McCoy, whose knee scared off many teams. However, if healthy (he hasn’t played since 2024 ), the Tennessee corner has first-round talent.

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: C+

Round 1, No. 22: Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami (FL)

Round 2, No. 63: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

Round 3, No. 105: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Round 3, No. 117: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Round 4, No. 131: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Round 5, No. 145: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

Round 6, No. 202: Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College

Round 6, No. 206: Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon

Analysis: Mesidor is 25, but he’s a force off the edge, having led the ACC in sacks last year with 12.5. He should pair nicely with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu as an immediate impact player. Slaughter also has a chance to start on Los Angeles’s revamped offensive line, likely at guard. The Chargers used the rest of their picks to add depth, although Thompson could earn time behind Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris.

NFC EAST

Dallas strengthened its defense with the selection of safety Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: A

Round 1: No. 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Round 1: No. 23: Malachi Lawrence, edge, UCF

Round 3: No. 92: Jaishawn Barham, edge Michigan

Round 4: No. 112: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Round 4: No. 114: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Round 4: No. 137: LT Overton, edge, Alabama

Round 7: No. 218: Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

Analysis: The Cowboys had a savvy Day 1 by trading up for Downs, a do-it-all playmaker, and later gaining two extra fourth-rounders from the Eagles to trade down and land Lawrence, who offers plenty of upside. Dallas was wise not to get caught up in replacing Micah Parsons with one of the top edge rushers in this draft. Instead, the Cowboys got a leader in the secondary with Downs—the secondary desperately needed help—and they now have depth on the edge with Lawrence, Barham and Overton, veteran Rashan Gary and last year’s second-round pick, Donovan Ezeiruaku.

New York Giants

Grade: A+

Round 1: No. 5: Arvell Reese, edge, Ohio State

Round 1: No. 10: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Round 2: No. 37: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Round 3: No. 74: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 186: Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT, Auburn

Round 6: No. 192: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

Round 6: No. 193: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Analysis: Coach John Harbaugh more than delivered in his first draft with the Giants. Harbaugh went with the best-player-available route with his first pick and ignored his team’s depth at edge rusher, taking Reese, a hybrid playmaker who offers the most upside as a pass rusher. If the team doesn’t trade Kayvon Thibodeaux, Reese can start as an off-ball linebacker, which is not a bad idea for a coach who thrives in maximizing sideline-to-sideline playmakers. With the pick the team gained from the Bengals in the Dexter Lawrence II trade, New York again added depth by selecting Mauigoa, the tackle out of Miami. He can start at guard if the team doesn’t want to disrupt bookend tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor. The Giants also nailed their Day 2 picks, with the competitive Hood and the playmaking Fields.

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 20: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Round 2: No. 54: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Round 3: No. 68: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Round 5: No 178: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Round 6: No. 207: Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Round 7: No. 244: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Round 7: No. 251: Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria

Round 7: No. 252: Keyshawn James-Newby, edge, New Mexico

Analysis: The Eagles’ draft class is filled with intrigue. After doing dirty business with the hated Cowboys to trade up in the first round, the team finalized its post–A.J. Brown plans by selecting Lemon, the savvy playmaker with reliable hands. It’s going to be difficult to replace Brown’s production if he is traded after June 1, but the Eagles are in a good spot with the trio of Lemon, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Philadelphia also added Stowers to give Jalen Hurts another playmaker. After GM Howie Roseman delivered in the draft, it’s on Hurts (and new OC Sean Mannin) to take this offense to another level, with or without Brown. Adding some drama, Roseman took a flyer on Payton, a dual-threat quarterback with upside.

Washington Commanders

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 7: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Round 5: No. 147: Joshua Josephs, edge, Tennessee

Round 6: No. 187: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Round 6: No. 209: Matt Gulbin, C, Michigan State

Round 7: No. 223: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers

Analysis: The Commanders had a well-rounded draft, filling critical needs on both sides of the ball. Styles landed in an ideal spot, getting to work with coach Dan Quinn, who has a reputation for unlocking vast skill sets of hybrid players. The Ohio State product can patrol the middle of Quinn’s defense before finding his footing as a chess piece. Entering the draft, Washington lacked depth at the skill positions. Now, it has two new weapons for Jayden Daniels: Williams, who can contribute from the slot, and Allen, who can block and make plays with his excellent vision.

NFC NORTH

Dillon Thieneman gives the Bears a versatile group of safeties. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago Bears

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 25: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Round 2: No. 57: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Round 3: No. 69: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Round 3: No. 89: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Round 4: No. 124: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Round 5: No. 166: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Round 6: No. 213: Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

Analysis: Suddenly, the Bears have a versatile group of safeties and plenty of depth in the secondary. Thieneman will partner with free-agent addition Coby Bryant, who found his footing after moving from cornerback to safety in Seattle. If Chicago can find another quality cornerback, this could be one of the league’s better secondaries in 2026. Perhaps Muhammad can fit that need, but he’s going to need to work his way up the depth chart. On the downside, the Bears failed to add more talent on the defensive front. Montez Sweat is their lone reliable edge rusher, and he will turn 30 in September.

Detroit Lions

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Round 2: No. 44: Derrick Moore, edge, Michigan

Round 4: No. 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Round 5: No. 157: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Round 5: No. 168: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Round 6: No. 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Round 7: No. 222: Tyre West, DT, Tennessee

Analysis: It will be interesting to see whether the Lions move Penei Sewell to left tackle to accommodate Miller, who primarily played right tackle at Clemson. Selecting Miller and possibly tinkering with the lineup needs to pay off for this team because this star-studded roster struggled last year without a stout offensive line. Later in the draft, Detroit continued its never-ending search for a No. 2 edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Playing second fiddle shouldn’t be an issue for Moore, a player with a high floor and low ceiling. Moore is ready to contribute now with 10 sacks last season at Michigan.

Green Bay Packers

Grade: D

Round 2: No. 52: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Round 3: No. 77: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Round 4: No. 120: Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State

Round 5: No. 153: Jager Burton, C, Kentucky

Round 6: No. 201: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Round 6: No. 216: Trey Smack, K, Florida

Analysis: Cornerbacks from the first and second tiers had already been selected by the time the Packers went on the clock. Still, the team landed a cornerback with plenty of upside in Cisse. The problem, though, is that he’s a raw prospect who will likely need time to develop, and the Packers aren’t in a position to be patient with a roster that needs to win now. Green Bay also waited a long time to address the holes on its offensive line, selecting Burton to potentially replace the departed Elgton Jenkins. Maybe the Packers’ front office thinks it has an eye for gems, because it doesn’t appear this team acquired immediate help in this class. Green Bay ended the draft by adding Smack to compete with veteran kicker Brandon McManus, who missed kicks in crucial moments last season.

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 18: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Round 2: No. 51: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Round 3: No. 82: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Round 3: No. 97: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Round 3: No. 98: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Round 5: No. 159: Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan

Round 5: No. 163: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Round 6: No. 198: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Round 7: No. 235: Gavin Gerhardt, C, Cincinnati

Analysis: Clearly, the Vikings wanted to improve along the interior defensive line. Banks could have the most upside among the defensive tackles in his class, but the team took a big gamble on a player who has broken his left foot twice in the past year. The Vikings did, however, protect themselves a bit by selecting another interior defender, utilizing extra picks from the Jonathan Greenard trade with the Eagles . Orange offers a lot more than just his cool nickname of “Big Citrus.” Banks is the better pass rusher, but Orange can make an impact in the running game. Minnesota waited until the third round to finally add a safety in Thomas, a ballhawk with five interceptions last year.

NFC SOUTH

Avieon Terrell will get to play with his brother, A.J., in Atlanta. | Gannett-USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: B

Round 2: No. 48: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Round 3: No. 79: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Round 4: No. 134: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Round 6: No. 208: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington

Round 6: No. 215: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Round 7: No. 231: Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State

Analysis: Terrell getting to play with his older brother, A.J., is more than a feel-good story. The younger Terrell can certainly contribute as a versatile cornerback who plays bigger than his 5' 11", 184-pound frame. Atlanta also made an excellent pick in the third round, with Branch coming aboard to finally help Drake London and a thin receiving corps. Branch can play from the slot and stretch the field with his speed, having run a 4.35 40-yard dash at the combine. Given that they didn’t have a first-round pick, the Falcons came out pretty well in the 2026 draft by adding talent and addressing needs.

Carolina Panthers

Grade: C-

Round 1: No. 19: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Round 2: No. 49: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Round 3: No. 83: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Round 4: No. 129: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Round 5: No. 144: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Round 5: No. 151: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Round 7: No. 227: Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (Ohio)

Analysis: The Panthers must have real concerns about left tackle Ikem Ekwonu missing a sizable portion of the season due to his ruptured patellar tendon sustained during the wild-card round. They already had an insurance plan with the signing of Rasheed Walker, yet the team felt the need to take Freeling to add another option at tackle. Perhaps, eventually, Freeling can replace veteran right tackle Taylor Moton. But Carolina missed an opportunity to select an immediate impact player. Again, the Panthers went for depth by selecting Hunter on Day 2 to join defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton.

New Orleans Saints

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 8: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Round 2: No. 42: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Round 3: No. 73: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Round 4: No. 132: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn

Round 4: No. 136: Bryce Lane, WR, North Dakota State

Round 5: No. 172: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

Round 6: No. 190: Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Round 7: No. 219: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Analysis: New Orleans made the wise decision not to pass on Tyson, even though the team had bigger needs along the defensive front. If Tyson can get past his injury history, he’ll likely develop into a savvy route runner who can easily get open for quarterback Tyler Shough. With coach Kellen Moore calling the plays, the Saints could be a fun offense to watch with Shough, Tyson and Chris Olave. And the Saints did end up addressing a defensive need with the second-round selection of Miller, a rugged run-stopper who can play nose tackle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 15: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

Round 2: No. 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Round 3: No. 84: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Round 4: No. 116: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Round 5: No. 155: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

Round 5: No. 160: Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 185: Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU

Analysis: Bain’s draft slide, which was partly due to his 30 7/8-inch arms, turned out to be a benefit for the Buccaneers, whose biggest roster need was at edge rusher. Bain doesn’t have special athleticism to make up for his lack of arm length, but coach Todd Bowles is going to love his relentless demeanor on the field. Trotter—whose father, Jeremiah, was an All-Pro linebacker with the Eagles—needs to improve in coverage, but he has great instincts and may be an option to replace the recently retired Lavonte David . After addressing the needs up-front, Tampa Bay added more numbers in the secondary with Scott, who has inside-outside flexibility.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 3: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Round 2: No. 34: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Round 3: No. 65: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Round 4: No. 104: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Round 5: No. 143: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Round 6: No. 183: Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa

Round 7: No. 217: Jayden Williams, OT, Ole Miss

Analysis: There’s no doubt that the Cardinals’ rushing attack will be better in 2026 with Love making dynamic plays and Bisontis providing rushing lanes. Still, you could argue that the team paid too much attention to improving the running game. In free agency, Arizona had added Tyler Allgeier to a backfield that already had Trey Benson and James Conner. The Cardinals ignored their hole at right tackle and used a third-round pick on a quarterback who might not offer much upside as a long-term starter. The Beck pick is reminiscent of the Browns selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year. Sure, Beck could start a few games as a rookie, but the team will still likely have a wandering eye for a different QB in the near future.

The biggest surprise of the draft was the Rams' selection of Ty Simpson with the 13th pick in the first round. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 13: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Round 2: No. 61: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 93: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

Round 6: No. 197: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

Round 7: No. 232: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Analysis: It’s fine that the Rams took Simpson as high as they did because teams don’t wait to draft quarterbacks. The problem, though, is that Simpson started only one season in college and now will have to wait a year or two for playing experience while serving as Matthew Stafford’s backup. Still, the Rams have a loaded roster, one good enough to win it all, especially at tight end. Klare offers athleticism in the passing game and offers a similar skill set to last year’s second-round pick, Terrance Ferguson.

San Francisco 49ers

Grade: C+

Round 2: No. 33: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Round 3: No. 70: Romello Height, edge, Texas Tech

Round 3: No. 90: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Round 4: No. 107: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Round 4: No. 127: Carver Willis, OT, Washington

Round 4: No. 139: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Round 5: No. 154: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Round 5: No. 179: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

Analysis: The 49ers traded out of the first round, passing on receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and going with Stribling to open Day 2. That appears to be a reach pick for a player projected to go in the third round by most draft pundits. San Francisco also had the opportunity to take Denzel Boston. Later in the draft, the 49ers made the head-scratching decision to make Black the third running back off the board. He’s a physical playmaker, but he doesn’t offer much in the passing game. But the team might have gotten a steal with Height, who had 10 sacks last season.

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 32: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Round 2: No. 64: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Round 3: No. 99: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Round 5: No. 148: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

Round 6: No. 199: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

Round 7: No. 236: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Round 7: No. 242: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

Round 7: No. 255: Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona

Analysis: Seattle didn’t waste time, replacing Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen with its first three picks. Price is a power back who excels at running between the tackles. He will likely be a Day 1 starter with Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL sustained in the postseason. Clark can play free safety and nickel corner, and by now, it’s common knowledge that coach Mike Macdonald loves versatile defensive backs. Neal has enticing length at 6' 2" as a cornerback.

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