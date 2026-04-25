2026 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team’s Picks
In this story:
First-round grades | Rounds 2-3 grades | Round 1 winners and losers | Rounds 2-3 winners and losers | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right No. with Love | Drew Allar doesn’t change Steelers’ dilemma
The 2026 NFL draft is officially in the books.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 to the Raiders, one of the worst-kept secrets of the offseason, along with the Eagles’ intention of trading A.J. Brown after June 1.
That potential trade paved the way for two of the best storylines from Round 1. The Cowboys agreed to a rare trade with the hated Eagles to give them the opportunity to draft Brown’s possible replacement, Makai Lemon, who initially thought he was headed to the Steelers. What an awkward moment for fans of the Steelers, Eagles and Cowboys.
But the biggest surprise might have been the Rams drafting quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 despite already having reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.
The later rounds also offered a handful of intriguing moments, including the Cardinals drafting quarterback Carson Beck, and the Steelers adding another signal-caller in Drew Allar as they continue to wait for an answer from Aaron Rodgers.
All right, let’s not dwell too much on the past. It’s time to look ahead and attempt to decipher how these 2026 draftees will perform with their respective new teams. Without the benefit of hindsight, we considered talent, value and team fit to assign grades to all 32 draft classes.
Here’s who graded well and who might be set back a year or two.
Note: AFC grades by Matt Verderame, NFC grades by Gilberto Manzano.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Grade: D+
- Round 2, No. 35: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
- Round 2, No. 62: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
- Round 4, No. 102: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
- Round 4, No. 125: Skylar Bell, WR, Connecticut
- Round 5, No. 126: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
- Round 5, No. 167: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
- Round 5, No. 181: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
- Round 7, No. 220: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
- Round 7, No. 239: Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida
- Round 7, No. 241: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M
Analysis: General manager Brandon Beane must think Buffalo’s roster is set. The Bills traded back multiple times to get out of the first round, and then took a rotational edge rusher in Parker to play with Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. Afterward, Beane selected depth in Igbinosun and Bowry, neither of whom project as starters in 2026. Perhaps the most intriguing pick is Bell, who caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns last year with the Huskies.
Miami Dolphins
Grade: B-
- Round 1, No. 12: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 27: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
- Round 3, No. 43: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Round 3, No. 75: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
- Round 3, No. 87: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 94: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
- Round 4, No. 130: Trey Moore, edge, Texas
- Round 4, No. 138: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
- Round 5, No. 158: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
- Round 5, No. 177: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
- Round 5, No. 180: Seydou Traore, TE, Mississippi State
- Round 6, No. 200: DJ Campbell, OG, Texas
- Round 7, No. 238: Max Llewellyn, edge, Iowa
Analysis: No team needed more help in the draft than Miami, and the Dolphins addressed multiple areas of need. Proctor, Johnson, Rodriguez and Douglas are all potential starters as rookies. Bell is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick, as he’s coming off a torn ACL but has explosive talent, evidenced by his 917 yards and six scores in 2025. The big question is whether Proctor works out, as he struggled with weight issues throughout college. Ultimately, the Dolphins took 13 players, including five pass catchers to help Malik Willis.
New England Patriots
Grade: B
- Round 1, No. 28: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
- Round 2, No. 55: Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois
- Round 3, No. 95: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
- Round 5, No. 171: Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest
- Round 6, No. 196: Dametrious Crownover, DT, Texas A&M
- Round 6, No. 212: Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU
- Round 7, No. 234: Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech
- Round 7, No. 245: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama
- Round 7, No. 247: Quintayvious Hutchins, edge, Boston College
Analysis: The Patriots focused on the trenches early and often, and it makes sense. New England wasn’t good up front in 2025 despite its shocking Super Bowl run, and selecting Lomu to be the right tackle should help Drake Maye stay upright. Jacas is also a nice fit, slotting into the front seven after amassing 35.5 tackles for loss and 27 sacks at Illinois. Raridon is a true “Y” tight end (blocker and receiver) who will help in 12- and 13-personnel sets as an inline blocker for the run game. It was a solid draft for the Patriots.
New York Jets
Grade: A
- Round 1, No. 2: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
- Round 1, No. 16: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- Round 1, No. 30: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
- Round 2, No. 50: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
- Round 4, No. 103: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
- Round 4, No. 110: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
- Round 6, No. 188: Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL)
- Round 7, No. 228: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
Analysis: I love what the Jets did throughout the draft. With three first-round choices, New York got instant-impact starters. Bailey is the best pure pass rusher in the class, having led college football with 14.5 sacks last year. Both Sadiq and Cooper will bolster the skill-position talent for quarterback Geno Smith, giving him options beyond Garrett Wilson. Ponds, while undersized, is a tone-setter on the back end as well.
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: B-
- Round 1, No. 14: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
- Round 2, No. 45: Zion Young, edge, Missouri
- Round 3, No. 80: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
- Round 4, No. 115: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
- Round 4, No. 133: Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU
- Round 5, No. 162: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
- Round 5, No. 173: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama
- Round 5, No. 174: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
- Round 6, No. 211: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
- Round 7, No. 250: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
- Round 7, No. 253: Evan Beerntsen, G, Northwestern
Analysis: After losing Tyler Linderbaum and Daniel Faalele in free agency, the Ravens bolstered their interior offensive line with Ioane, who should start at guard. In Young, Baltimore got a rotational piece in coach Jesse Minter’s 3-4 scheme, and then added a pair of mid-round receivers in Lane and Sarratt to bolster the position behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Sarratt was a key member on Indiana’s title team, catching 65 passes for 830 yards and a nation-high 15 touchdowns.
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: B
- Round 2, No. 41: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
- Round 3, No. 72: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
- Round 4, No. 128: Connor Lew, C, Auburn
- Round 4, No. 140: Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
- Round 6, No. 189: Brian Parker II, C, Duke
- Round 7, No. 221: Jack Endries, TE, Texas
- Round 7, No. 226: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy
Analysis: After trading their first-round pick for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, the Bengals still focused on defense with their early choices. Howell was very productive for the Aggies, with 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and should play plenty with free-agent signing Boye Mafe on the other side. Meanwhile, Davis could start opposite DJ Turner II after Cam Taylor-Britt left in free agency. Cincinnati desperately needed an infusion of defensive talent, and it appears to have gotten it.
Cleveland Browns
Grade: A-
- Round 1, No. 9: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
- Round 1, No. 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- Round 2, No. 39: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Round 2, No. 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Round 3, No. 86: Austin Barber, OT, Florida
- Round 5, No. 146: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
- Round 5, No. 149: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
- Round 5, No. 170: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
- Round 6, No. 182: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
- Round 7, No. 248: Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU
Analysis: The Browns made four of the top 60 picks and went offense with the first three of them. Cleveland added a pair of receivers in Concepcion and Boston to join Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as pass-catching options, something that was sorely needed. General manager Andrew Berry also took Fano to continue the rebuild up front, which includes the acquisitions of tackle Tytus Howard and center Elgton Jenkins. Barber is another piece who could be a swing tackle early on, while McNeil-Warren was a value pick for the secondary.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: C
- Round 1, No. 21: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- Round 2, No. 47: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 76: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
- Round 3, No. 85: Daylan Everette, CB, Georgia
- Round 3, No. 96: Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa
- Round 4, No. 121: Kaden Wetjen, WR/KR, Iowa
- Round 5, No. 169: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana
- Round 7, No. 224: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
- Round 7, No. 230: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
Analysis: The Steelers had an odd draft with their city playing host. Iheanachor is a terrific talent and could be pressed into duty depending on Broderick Jones’s neck injury. Still, it’s well-known they wanted slot receiver Makai Lemon at No. 21 before he was scooped by the Eagles, leading to the Bernard pick on Friday. At Alabama, Bernard amassed 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons. Finally, selecting Allar to compete with Will Howard was a luxury selection for a team with far bigger needs. There’s talent here, but also plenty to fret about.
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Grade: B-
- Round 1, No. 26: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
- Round 2, No. 36: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
- Round 2, No. 59: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
- Round 4, No. 106: Febechi Nwaiwu, OT, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 123: Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson
- Round 5, No. 141: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
- Round 6, No. 204: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College
- Round 7, No. 243: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
Analysis: Houston continued to upgrade its offensive line in the draft, selecting Rutledge and Nwaiwu after signing tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller in free agency. The Texans also got a steal in McDonald, who should anchor their interior defensive line for years as a run-stuffer. This was a meat-and-potatoes draft that upgraded the trenches for both units.
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B
- Round 2, No. 53: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- Round 3, No. 78: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
- Round 4, No. 113: Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky
- Round 4, No. 135: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
- Round 5, No. 156: George Gumbs Jr., edge, Florida
- Round 6, No. 214: Caden Curry, edge, Ohio State
- Round 7, No. 237: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
- Round 7, No. 254: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
Analysis: Without a first-round pick, the Colts did well to land Allen and Haulcy, each of whom could have gone a round earlier. Allen is a plug-and-play off-ball linebacker who should step in and replace Zaire Franklin, having notched 88 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year at Georgia. Meanwhile, Haulcy is an experienced prospect after making 44 starts in college, and should also be a rookie contributor next to fellow safety Cam Bynum. Finally, Farmer will provide good depth and perhaps compete with right guard Matt Goncalves.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: D
- Round 2, No. 56: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
- Round 3, No. 81: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
- Round 3, No. 88: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
- Round 3, No. 100: Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
- Round 4, No. 119: Wesley Williams, edge, Duke
- Round 5, No. 164: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
- Round 6, No. 191: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
- Round 6, No. 203: C.J. Williams, WR, Stanford
- Round 7, No. 233: Zach Durfee, edge, Washington
- Round 7, No. 240: Parker Hughes, LB, Middle Tennessee State
Analysis: If this ends up being one of the better classes in 2026, general manager James Gladstone will be able to laugh at the criticism, but this is my lowest-rated team. On the surface, Boerkircher is a reach who projects as a pure “Y” tight end. Regis will provide depth and Pregnon is a good value as a third-rounder who could start this year or next. However, Huskey is another projection who may be limited to special teams. Without a pick on Thursday, the Jaguars were in a tough spot and they didn’t add enough on Friday to warrant a top grade.
Tennessee Titans
Grade: A
- Round 1, No. 4: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
- Round 1, No. 31: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
- Round 2, No. 60: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Round 5, No. 142: Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas
- Round 5, No. 165: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
- Round 6, No. 184: Jackie Marshall, DT, Baylor
- Round 6, No. 194: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana
- Round 7, No. 225: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma
Analysis: Tennessee was busier than anybody in free agency and kept rolling in the draft. After taking Tate to give second-year quarterback Cam Ward an elite perimeter talent, general manager Mike Borgonzi traded back into the first round and selected the 21-year-old Faulk to play alongside Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers. Tate is a stud, having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. In the second round, Hill is a terrific fit in coach Robert Saleh’s defense, giving Tennessee an early starter at the second level.
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Grade: C
- Round 3, No. 66: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
- Round 4, No. 108: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
- Round 4, No. 111: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
- Round 5, No. 152: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State
- Round 7, No. 246: Miles Scott, DB, Illinois
- Round 7, No. 256: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
- Round 7, No. 257: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
Analysis: A large chunk of Denver’s draft was traded away in the Jaylen Waddle deal. As a result, the Broncos primarily added depth, giving RJ Harvey a caddy in Coleman, while getting Casey to play as a swing tackle behind Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. As for Onyedim, the former Aggies star should see rotational time after the departure of John Franklin-Myers. All told, it’s a draft that doesn’t have much wow factor, but provides short-term insurance and long-term upside.
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: A
- Round 1, No. 6: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
- Round 1, No. 29: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
- Round 2, No. 40: R Mason Thomas, edge, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 109: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
- Round 5, No. 161: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
- Round 5, No. 176: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
- Round 7, No. 249: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Analysis: The Chiefs needed to nail this draft after a 6–11 season and did exactly that. Delane and Woods have strong arguments to be the draft’s best players at their respective positions. Thomas is a smaller speed rusher who produced 15.5 sacks over the past two years and should start across from George Karlaftis. Johnson, a Day 3 pick, should be a nice change-of-pace back behind Kenneth Walker III, and he had 85 catches over the past two years.
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B
- Round 1, No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Round 2, No. 38: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona
- Round 3, No. 67: Keyron Crawford, edge, Auburn
- Round 3, No. 91: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M
- Round 4, No. 101: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Round 4, No. 122: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
- Round 5, No. 150: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
- Round 5, No. 175: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
- Round 6, No. 195: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
- Round 7, No. 229: Brandon Cleveland, DT, North Carolina State
Analysis: This draft is all about Mendoza. The Raiders are staking their future on the Heisman Trophy winner, hoping he can resurrect a franchise that’s gone 24 seasons without a playoff win. Last year, Mendoza won the national championship with Indiana, throwing 41 touchdowns. Additionally, general manager John Spytek took a big swing in the fourth round on McCoy, whose knee scared off many teams. However, if healthy (he hasn’t played since 2024), the Tennessee corner has first-round talent.
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: C+
- Round 1, No. 22: Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami (FL)
- Round 2, No. 63: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
- Round 3, No. 105: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
- Round 3, No. 117: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
- Round 4, No. 131: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
- Round 5, No. 145: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
- Round 6, No. 202: Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College
- Round 6, No. 206: Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon
Analysis: Mesidor is 25, but he’s a force off the edge, having led the ACC in sacks last year with 12.5. He should pair nicely with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu as an immediate impact player. Slaughter also has a chance to start on Los Angeles’s revamped offensive line, likely at guard. The Chargers used the rest of their picks to add depth, although Thompson could earn time behind Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris.
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Grade: A
- Round 1: No. 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
- Round 1: No. 23: Malachi Lawrence, edge, UCF
- Round 3: No. 92: Jaishawn Barham, edge Michigan
- Round 4: No. 112: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
- Round 4: No. 114: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
- Round 4: No. 137: LT Overton, edge, Alabama
- Round 7: No. 218: Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina
Analysis: The Cowboys had a savvy Day 1 by trading up for Downs, a do-it-all playmaker, and later gaining two extra fourth-rounders from the Eagles to trade down and land Lawrence, who offers plenty of upside. Dallas was wise not to get caught up in replacing Micah Parsons with one of the top edge rushers in this draft. Instead, the Cowboys got a leader in the secondary with Downs—the secondary desperately needed help—and they now have depth on the edge with Lawrence, Barham and Overton, veteran Rashan Gary and last year’s second-round pick, Donovan Ezeiruaku.
New York Giants
Grade: A+
- Round 1: No. 5: Arvell Reese, edge, Ohio State
- Round 1: No. 10: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
- Round 2: No. 37: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Round 3: No. 74: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
- Round 6: No. 186: Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT, Auburn
- Round 6: No. 192: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois
- Round 6: No. 193: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
Analysis: Coach John Harbaugh more than delivered in his first draft with the Giants. Harbaugh went with the best-player-available route with his first pick and ignored his team’s depth at edge rusher, taking Reese, a hybrid playmaker who offers the most upside as a pass rusher. If the team doesn’t trade Kayvon Thibodeaux, Reese can start as an off-ball linebacker, which is not a bad idea for a coach who thrives in maximizing sideline-to-sideline playmakers. With the pick the team gained from the Bengals in the Dexter Lawrence II trade, New York again added depth by selecting Mauigoa, the tackle out of Miami. He can start at guard if the team doesn’t want to disrupt bookend tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor. The Giants also nailed their Day 2 picks, with the competitive Hood and the playmaking Fields.
Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: A-
- Round 1: No. 20: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- Round 2: No. 54: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
- Round 3: No. 68: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
- Round 5: No 178: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
- Round 6: No. 207: Micah Morris, G, Georgia
- Round 7: No. 244: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech
- Round 7: No. 251: Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria
- Round 7: No. 252: Keyshawn James-Newby, edge, New Mexico
Analysis: The Eagles’ draft class is filled with intrigue. After doing dirty business with the hated Cowboys to trade up in the first round, the team finalized its post–A.J. Brown plans by selecting Lemon, the savvy playmaker with reliable hands. It’s going to be difficult to replace Brown’s production if he is traded after June 1, but the Eagles are in a good spot with the trio of Lemon, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Philadelphia also added Stowers to give Jalen Hurts another playmaker. After GM Howie Roseman delivered in the draft, it’s on Hurts (and new OC Sean Mannin) to take this offense to another level, with or without Brown. Adding some drama, Roseman took a flyer on Payton, a dual-threat quarterback with upside.
Washington Commanders
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 7: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
- Round 3: No. 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
- Round 5: No. 147: Joshua Josephs, edge, Tennessee
- Round 6: No. 187: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
- Round 6: No. 209: Matt Gulbin, C, Michigan State
- Round 7: No. 223: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers
Analysis: The Commanders had a well-rounded draft, filling critical needs on both sides of the ball. Styles landed in an ideal spot, getting to work with coach Dan Quinn, who has a reputation for unlocking vast skill sets of hybrid players. The Ohio State product can patrol the middle of Quinn’s defense before finding his footing as a chess piece. Entering the draft, Washington lacked depth at the skill positions. Now, it has two new weapons for Jayden Daniels: Williams, who can contribute from the slot, and Allen, who can block and make plays with his excellent vision.
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Grade: B-
- Round 1: No. 25: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
- Round 2: No. 57: Logan Jones, C, Iowa
- Round 3: No. 69: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
- Round 3: No. 89: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
- Round 4: No. 124: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- Round 5: No. 166: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
- Round 6: No. 213: Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
Analysis: Suddenly, the Bears have a versatile group of safeties and plenty of depth in the secondary. Thieneman will partner with free-agent addition Coby Bryant, who found his footing after moving from cornerback to safety in Seattle. If Chicago can find another quality cornerback, this could be one of the league’s better secondaries in 2026. Perhaps Muhammad can fit that need, but he’s going to need to work his way up the depth chart. On the downside, the Bears failed to add more talent on the defensive front. Montez Sweat is their lone reliable edge rusher, and he will turn 30 in September.
Detroit Lions
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
- Round 2: No. 44: Derrick Moore, edge, Michigan
- Round 4: No. 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
- Round 5: No. 157: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
- Round 5: No. 168: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
- Round 6: No. 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech
- Round 7: No. 222: Tyre West, DT, Tennessee
Analysis: It will be interesting to see whether the Lions move Penei Sewell to left tackle to accommodate Miller, who primarily played right tackle at Clemson. Selecting Miller and possibly tinkering with the lineup needs to pay off for this team because this star-studded roster struggled last year without a stout offensive line. Later in the draft, Detroit continued its never-ending search for a No. 2 edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Playing second fiddle shouldn’t be an issue for Moore, a player with a high floor and low ceiling. Moore is ready to contribute now with 10 sacks last season at Michigan.
Green Bay Packers
Grade: D
- Round 2: No. 52: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Round 3: No. 77: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
- Round 4: No. 120: Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
- Round 5: No. 153: Jager Burton, C, Kentucky
- Round 6: No. 201: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
- Round 6: No. 216: Trey Smack, K, Florida
Analysis: Cornerbacks from the first and second tiers had already been selected by the time the Packers went on the clock. Still, the team landed a cornerback with plenty of upside in Cisse. The problem, though, is that he’s a raw prospect who will likely need time to develop, and the Packers aren’t in a position to be patient with a roster that needs to win now. Green Bay also waited a long time to address the holes on its offensive line, selecting Burton to potentially replace the departed Elgton Jenkins. Maybe the Packers’ front office thinks it has an eye for gems, because it doesn’t appear this team acquired immediate help in this class. Green Bay ended the draft by adding Smack to compete with veteran kicker Brandon McManus, who missed kicks in crucial moments last season.
Minnesota Vikings
Grade: B-
- Round 1: No. 18: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
- Round 2: No. 51: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
- Round 3: No. 82: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
- Round 3: No. 97: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
- Round 3: No. 98: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami
- Round 5: No. 159: Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan
- Round 5: No. 163: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
- Round 6: No. 198: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
- Round 7: No. 235: Gavin Gerhardt, C, Cincinnati
Analysis: Clearly, the Vikings wanted to improve along the interior defensive line. Banks could have the most upside among the defensive tackles in his class, but the team took a big gamble on a player who has broken his left foot twice in the past year. The Vikings did, however, protect themselves a bit by selecting another interior defender, utilizing extra picks from the Jonathan Greenard trade with the Eagles. Orange offers a lot more than just his cool nickname of “Big Citrus.” Banks is the better pass rusher, but Orange can make an impact in the running game. Minnesota waited until the third round to finally add a safety in Thomas, a ballhawk with five interceptions last year.
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Grade: B
- Round 2: No. 48: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Round 3: No. 79: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
- Round 4: No. 134: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 6: No. 208: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington
- Round 6: No. 215: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
- Round 7: No. 231: Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
Analysis: Terrell getting to play with his older brother, A.J., is more than a feel-good story. The younger Terrell can certainly contribute as a versatile cornerback who plays bigger than his 5' 11", 184-pound frame. Atlanta also made an excellent pick in the third round, with Branch coming aboard to finally help Drake London and a thin receiving corps. Branch can play from the slot and stretch the field with his speed, having run a 4.35 40-yard dash at the combine. Given that they didn’t have a first-round pick, the Falcons came out pretty well in the 2026 draft by adding talent and addressing needs.
Carolina Panthers
Grade: C-
- Round 1: No. 19: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Round 2: No. 49: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
- Round 3: No. 83: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
- Round 4: No. 129: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
- Round 5: No. 144: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
- Round 5: No. 151: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
- Round 7: No. 227: Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (Ohio)
Analysis: The Panthers must have real concerns about left tackle Ikem Ekwonu missing a sizable portion of the season due to his ruptured patellar tendon sustained during the wild-card round. They already had an insurance plan with the signing of Rasheed Walker, yet the team felt the need to take Freeling to add another option at tackle. Perhaps, eventually, Freeling can replace veteran right tackle Taylor Moton. But Carolina missed an opportunity to select an immediate impact player. Again, the Panthers went for depth by selecting Hunter on Day 2 to join defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton.
New Orleans Saints
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 8: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
- Round 2: No. 42: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
- Round 3: No. 73: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
- Round 4: No. 132: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn
- Round 4: No. 136: Bryce Lane, WR, North Dakota State
- Round 5: No. 172: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
- Round 6: No. 190: Barion Brown, WR, LSU
- Round 7: No. 219: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
Analysis: New Orleans made the wise decision not to pass on Tyson, even though the team had bigger needs along the defensive front. If Tyson can get past his injury history, he’ll likely develop into a savvy route runner who can easily get open for quarterback Tyler Shough. With coach Kellen Moore calling the plays, the Saints could be a fun offense to watch with Shough, Tyson and Chris Olave. And the Saints did end up addressing a defensive need with the second-round selection of Miller, a rugged run-stopper who can play nose tackle.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 15: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
- Round 2: No. 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
- Round 3: No. 84: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
- Round 4: No. 116: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
- Round 5: No. 155: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
- Round 5: No. 160: Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
- Round 6: No. 185: Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU
Analysis: Bain’s draft slide, which was partly due to his 30 7/8-inch arms, turned out to be a benefit for the Buccaneers, whose biggest roster need was at edge rusher. Bain doesn’t have special athleticism to make up for his lack of arm length, but coach Todd Bowles is going to love his relentless demeanor on the field. Trotter—whose father, Jeremiah, was an All-Pro linebacker with the Eagles—needs to improve in coverage, but he has great instincts and may be an option to replace the recently retired Lavonte David. After addressing the needs up-front, Tampa Bay added more numbers in the secondary with Scott, who has inside-outside flexibility.
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 3: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 2: No. 34: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
- Round 3: No. 65: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
- Round 4: No. 104: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
- Round 5: No. 143: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
- Round 6: No. 183: Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa
- Round 7: No. 217: Jayden Williams, OT, Ole Miss
Analysis: There’s no doubt that the Cardinals’ rushing attack will be better in 2026 with Love making dynamic plays and Bisontis providing rushing lanes. Still, you could argue that the team paid too much attention to improving the running game. In free agency, Arizona had added Tyler Allgeier to a backfield that already had Trey Benson and James Conner. The Cardinals ignored their hole at right tackle and used a third-round pick on a quarterback who might not offer much upside as a long-term starter. The Beck pick is reminiscent of the Browns selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year. Sure, Beck could start a few games as a rookie, but the team will still likely have a wandering eye for a different QB in the near future.
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: B-
- Round 1: No. 13: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
- Round 2: No. 61: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
- Round 3: No. 93: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri
- Round 6: No. 197: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
- Round 7: No. 232: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
Analysis: It’s fine that the Rams took Simpson as high as they did because teams don’t wait to draft quarterbacks. The problem, though, is that Simpson started only one season in college and now will have to wait a year or two for playing experience while serving as Matthew Stafford’s backup. Still, the Rams have a loaded roster, one good enough to win it all, especially at tight end. Klare offers athleticism in the passing game and offers a similar skill set to last year’s second-round pick, Terrance Ferguson.
San Francisco 49ers
Grade: C+
- Round 2: No. 33: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
- Round 3: No. 70: Romello Height, edge, Texas Tech
- Round 3: No. 90: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
- Round 4: No. 107: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
- Round 4: No. 127: Carver Willis, OT, Washington
- Round 4: No. 139: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
- Round 5: No. 154: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
- Round 5: No. 179: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas
Analysis: The 49ers traded out of the first round, passing on receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and going with Stribling to open Day 2. That appears to be a reach pick for a player projected to go in the third round by most draft pundits. San Francisco also had the opportunity to take Denzel Boston. Later in the draft, the 49ers made the head-scratching decision to make Black the third running back off the board. He’s a physical playmaker, but he doesn’t offer much in the passing game. But the team might have gotten a steal with Height, who had 10 sacks last season.
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 32: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 2: No. 64: Bud Clark, S, TCU
- Round 3: No. 99: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
- Round 5: No. 148: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
- Round 6: No. 199: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas
- Round 7: No. 236: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
- Round 7: No. 242: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota
- Round 7: No. 255: Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona
Analysis: Seattle didn’t waste time, replacing Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen with its first three picks. Price is a power back who excels at running between the tackles. He will likely be a Day 1 starter with Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL sustained in the postseason. Clark can play free safety and nickel corner, and by now, it’s common knowledge that coach Mike Macdonald loves versatile defensive backs. Neal has enticing length at 6' 2" as a cornerback.
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Matt Verderame is a national NFL staff writer for Sports Illustrated, writing features, columns and more. Before joining Sports Illustrated in March 2023, Verderame wrote for FanSided and SB Nation. He’s a proud husband to Stephanie and father of two girls, Maisy and Genevieve. In his spare time, Verderame is an avid collector of vintage baseball cards.
Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated. After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News. During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl. Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.Follow gmanzano24