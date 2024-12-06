All 49ers

10 Players the 49ers Need to Cut this Offseason

The 49ers have to retool their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) returns a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) returns a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
They're one of the oldest teams in the league, and they're on the verge of finishing last in the NFC West. That's because they have way too many expensive veterans who aren't living up to their contracts.

So the 49ers have a choice. They can bring back all the overpaid veterans next year and be mediocre at best for the foreseeable future. Or they can cut the overpriced veterans, develop young players in 2025, and then bounce back to contention in 2026.

I suggest they go with option no. 2.

Here are 10 players the 49ers need to cut this offseason.

1. Deebo Samuel. 2025 Age: 29. 2025 cap number: $28.2 million.

He's not a starting-caliber wide receiver anymore, and yet he's still getting paid like he's one of the premier playmakers in the NFL. At this point, he's taking snaps and targets away from players who have a future, players such as Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. The 49ers would be better without Samuel on the field or in their locker room.

2. Javon Hargrave. Age: 32. 2025 cap number: $28.1 million.

He's old, he's coming off a torn triceps and he's not an impact player anymore. In fact, he's a liability against the run. And he's paid like he's DeForest Buckner.

3. Maliek Collins. Age: 30. 2025 cap number: $11.3 million.

He can't stop the run and he has just 8 quarterback hits in 12 games with the 49ers. He's invisible.

4. Leonard Floyd. Age: 33. 2025 cap number: $10.1 million.

He'd be a solid rotational pass rusher off the bench, but the 49ers pay him to start at defensive end which isn't his natural position -- he's an outside linebacker. And he's terrible against the run. And he's old.

5. Yetur Gross-Matos. Age: 27. 2025 cap number: $9.6 million.

He's still in his prime, but he has been injured for all but six games this season. And when he's been healthy, he's done next to nothing. And he's getting paid a lot of money.

6. Kyle Juszczyk. Age: 34. 2025 cap number: $6.5 million.

He's still good at going in motion at this point in his career, but he's no longer good at blocking, receiving or running with the ball. Which means he's expensive decoration.

7. Jake Brendel. Age: 33. 2025 cap number: $4.4 million.

He's by far the worst starter on the 49ers offensive line. They need to replace him with someone younger, cheaper and better.

8. George Odum. Age: 32. 2025 cap number: $3.9 million.

The most special teams player on a team that has abysmal special teams. Odum isn't worth what the 49ers pay him.

9. Mitch Wishnowsky. Age: 33. 2025 cap number: $3 million.

He's decent when healthy, but his body is breaking down, and no one needs an injury-prone punter.

10. Jake Moody. Age: 26. 2025 cap number: $1.4 million.

He's not old or expensive -- he's just bad. The 49ers should have cut after his missed an extra point in the Super Bowl.

