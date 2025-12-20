49ers Put an End to This Rookie's Season

The 2025 draft class is starting to look disappointing for the San Francisco 49ers.

On Saturday, the Niners placed rookie linebacker Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve list due to a concussion. Given how late it is in the season, Martin's placement on the list essentially ends his year.

No one should expect him to return to the 49ers in 2025. The fact that he was placed on Injured Reserve indicates he's struggling to shake the symptoms from his concussion he suffered three weeks ago.

A disappointing season for Nick Martin

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have placed LB Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2025

There's no sugarcoating it: this season was disappointing for Martin. The 49ers drafted him No. 75 overall in the third round. Being picked there means the 49ers needed contributions in 2025.

Unfortunately, he didn't live up to their expectations. Martin struggled in the preseason, particularly with his tackling ability. He may have even struggled to grasp the defensive scheme.

Whatever the case, Martin could barely crack any playing time this year. He totaled 12 defensive snaps, with 11 of them deriving from Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers will have their fingers crossed that Martin heals up and goes into the offseason locked in. He needs to find a role in 2026.

As I stated earlier, the 2025 draft class looks disappointing. Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, CJ West (reluctantly), and Upton Stout have been the only positives.

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Everyone else in the class has been a letdown. They haven't made much of an impact, and Martin is the headline of that disappointment because he was taken fairly high as a third-round pick.

Teams don't draft for special teams in that round. They are looking for key contributors. Martin was thought to be the replacement for Dre Greenlaw because of his athleticism and speed.

It just never panned out how the 49ers wanted. The most unfortunate part is that Martin might've received some opportunities lately. The 49ers' depth at linebacker has taken a hit.

Not to mention their run defense is leaky. Martin could've been someone they looked to help reinforce it. It wouldn't have hurt for them to try.

But now, they'll never get to see it. 2025 will have been a wasted season for Martin. Either he failed to live up to what the 49ers wanted, or the 49ers failed to set him up for success this year.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI