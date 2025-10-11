2 Stats Reveal How Elite 49ers' Fred Warner is Playing This Season
It doesn't take a genius to see that Fred Warner is a stalwart player for the San Francisco 49ers.
His impact on the defense is second-to-none. The performances he's had this season have arguably been one, if not the best, of his career.
He has to be the early 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In fact, two stats reveal just how elite Warner is playing this season that will help him win the award.
Don't throw on Fred
Throwing to a receiver with Warner defending or in the vicinity is a terrible idea for an opposing quarterback. It's always been known that Warner is terrific in pass coverage, but he's on another level this year.
Warner has allowed just 11 receptions on 20 targets this season (55.0 percent); his completion percentage allowed is third-lowest among linebackers (min. 10 targets), per NFL Pro.
Warner has also recorded a -20.3 percent completion percentage over expected when targeted, also the third lowest among all linebackers. Both metrics would be the lowest of his career for a single season.
If you look up the word "monster" in the dictionary, a picture of Warner would appear. Should Warner sustain this level in pass coverage, which there should be little doubt he doesn't, he will have a claim for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
Running backs beware
Part of why the 49ers have vastly improved with their run defense is thanks to Warner. He's been a heat-seeking missile with his target being the opposing running backs.
Warner has recorded eight run stuffs this season (tackles for a loss or no gain this season), tied for the most among linebackers in the NFL (Demario Davis) and nearly matching his total from all of last season (nine).
His 6.6 percent run stuff rate this season is the highest among all defensive players (min. 100 run snaps) and over four percentage points higher than his career average entering this year (2.5 percent).
I mean, what can't Warner do? He's the ultimate linebacker, which is why he's regarded as the best in the NFL. The only thing he's missing is sacks, but he's bound to get a couple when he's blitzed occasionally.
As great as Warner is, his best stat of all is how many games he's active for. He doesn't miss any, and it's a testament to how special of a player he is.
