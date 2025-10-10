49ers Rule Out 2 Key Starters for Week 6 Against the Buccaneers
A handful of players will be out when the San Francisco 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), Robert Beal (ankle), Jordan Watkins (calf), and Kevin Givens will not be available. However, two key 49ers starters headline the inactive list for Week 6 against the Buccaneers.
Brock Purdy
As expected, Brock Purdy will be inactive against the Buccaneers with a turf toe injury. He didn't practice at all this week, which was the clear giveaway.
Mac Jones, who is listed as questionable with a knee/oblique injury, will be the starter with Adrian Martinez backing him up. It's good to see the 49ers give Purdy two consecutive weeks off from practicing.
When he first sustained an injury in Week 1, he only missed one week of practice. After that, they allowed him to practice on a limited basis for two weeks.
Talk about being reckless, especially in the wake of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury needing surgery. The 49ers are approaching this correctly on their second go-around to nip this in the bud.
They need Purdy to properly recover. It's possible that Jones can reinjure his knee or worsen his oblique with just a few hits against Tampa Bay.
Jones could use a rest too. Hopefully, Purdy is closing in on being 100 percent fit after this week.
Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall is another player who was expected to be inactive against Tampa Bay. He's nursing a PCL knee injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This is an injury that needs extreme care. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is a perfect example. He suffered the same injury in Week 1.
Instead of resting him, the Raiders allowed him to play on it for a few weeks. He was a shell of himself in those games, and now he's been out of action.
The 49ers are taking the correct steps with Pearsall. It's better to be without him for two or three games than to do what the foolish Raiders did with Bowers.
Pearsall has proven to be an integral player to the 49ers' offense. Getting him back healthy will be pivotal for their second-half of the season playoff push.
With Pearsall out, Jones will have to rely upon Kendrick Bourne again. He will also have Jauan Jennings on hand after he was listed as questionable.
