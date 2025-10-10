All 49ers

49ers Rule Out 2 Key Starters for Week 6 Against the Buccaneers

The 49ers will not have these two key starters on hand when they take on the Buccaneers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A handful of players will be out when the San Francisco 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), Robert Beal (ankle), Jordan Watkins (calf), and Kevin Givens will not be available. However, two key 49ers starters headline the inactive list for Week 6 against the Buccaneers.

Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As expected, Brock Purdy will be inactive against the Buccaneers with a turf toe injury. He didn't practice at all this week, which was the clear giveaway.

Mac Jones, who is listed as questionable with a knee/oblique injury, will be the starter with Adrian Martinez backing him up. It's good to see the 49ers give Purdy two consecutive weeks off from practicing.

When he first sustained an injury in Week 1, he only missed one week of practice. After that, they allowed him to practice on a limited basis for two weeks.

Talk about being reckless, especially in the wake of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury needing surgery. The 49ers are approaching this correctly on their second go-around to nip this in the bud.

They need Purdy to properly recover. It's possible that Jones can reinjure his knee or worsen his oblique with just a few hits against Tampa Bay.

Jones could use a rest too. Hopefully, Purdy is closing in on being 100 percent fit after this week.

Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall is another player who was expected to be inactive against Tampa Bay. He's nursing a PCL knee injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is an injury that needs extreme care. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is a perfect example. He suffered the same injury in Week 1.

Instead of resting him, the Raiders allowed him to play on it for a few weeks. He was a shell of himself in those games, and now he's been out of action.

The 49ers are taking the correct steps with Pearsall. It's better to be without him for two or three games than to do what the foolish Raiders did with Bowers.

Pearsall has proven to be an integral player to the 49ers' offense. Getting him back healthy will be pivotal for their second-half of the season playoff push.

With Pearsall out, Jones will have to rely upon Kendrick Bourne again. He will also have Jauan Jennings on hand after he was listed as questionable.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News