3 49ers Seem Ready to Return from Injury and Play in the Season Opener
The 49ers just held a bonus practice six days in advance of their season opener in Seattle against the Seahawks. Based on the attendance at his practice, it seems the following three players, who missed extensive time during training camp, are ready to return and play Week 1. Which is great news for the 49ers.
Here are those three players.
Jauan Jennings | WR
Jennings practiced today for the first time since Day 4 of training camp back in July. While he was out, he never spoke to the media, but the team said he had a calf injury. The team also said that Jennings requested a trade and that his absence was partially because of financial reasons. It will be interesting to see what Jennings says about his absence when he finally speaks.
Whatever the reason, Jennings seems on track to play on Sunday. He might be slightly rusty, but he looks 100 percent healthy and fresh. Which is good news for the 49ers, because if he doesn't play, they'd have to start Russell Gage opposite Ricky Pearsall. Now, the 49ers have two legitimate starting wide receivers.
Dominick Puni | OG
Puni injured his right PCL during the 49ers' second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was playing special teams during an extra point, and a player rolled into the side of his leg. The injury looked worse than it was, and now he's back at practice for the first time.
Puni is the second-best player on the 49ers' offensive line after Trent Williams, who's on the left side. Puni is on the right side, which means he balances out their run game and gives them the ability to rush the ball away from Williams, which is huge.
It's unclear if Puni will be 100 percent healthy for this game, but even at 90 percent, he's a better option than whoever would replace him.
Kalia Davis | DT
Davis arguably was the 49ers' best defensive tackle in training camp and preseason, but he injured his leg last week and missed a few practices. The 49ers never said what the exact injury was, but it clearly wasn't serious. On Monday, he practiced with a wrap on his left leg and moved well.
Expect Davis to start next to Jordan Elliott in the season opener. The 49ers need those vets to step up, because rookie defensive tackles often don't defend the run well.