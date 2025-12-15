Three 49ers Whose Stock Rose in the Win Against the Titans

The San Francisco 49ers expectedly defeated the Tennessee Titans.

A key reason why they were able to was thanks to the performances by a few players. As a result, these 49ers raised their stock in the win against the Titans.

Brock Purdy

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It's always dangerous when a team faces a player who is heating up with a lot of momentum. That is what opposing defenses have to deal with against Brock Purdy.

His performance against the Titans was very sound. Not only did he look the part, but his stats also supported it, throwing for nearly 300 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Purdy also thrived under pressure, completing six of nine such passes for 73 yards and two of his touchdowns. That's now back-to-back games of impressive performances for him.

It doesn't matter if it was against the lowly Titans. Purdy gets credit for looking how he should against them. Hopefully, this momentum and confidence will sustain him as the playoffs approach.

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall returned to the lineup for the 49ers in Week 11 after missing six games due to a PCL injury. He had been a ghost on the entire team with barely any involvement.

That all changed against the Titans. Pearsall put up six catches for 96 yards. Some weight has to come off his shoulders after that performance.

Plus, it always feels good for a player who produced heavily in a win. This performance should be the beginning of his continuing to be involved moving forward.

The unfortunate part is that Pearsall got dinged up after the game. There didn't seem to be any immediate concern with him, but you never know, given how injury-prone he is.

Jauan Jennings

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings was a complete shell of himself in the first half of the season. That can be attributed to the several injuries he was battling through and missing most of training camp.

Now, he's returned to being the positively impactful player and reliable receiver for Purdy. Jennings reeled in three catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee.

He now has six touchdowns in his last six games. Jennings is all the way back, and it comes at a perfect time with the 49ers beginning their playoff push.

After George Kittle, Jennings is Purdy's go-to player on a crucial down. This connection is heating up and is looking like it was last season.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI