3 Critical Matchups to Watch When the 49ers Face the Texans
Don't let the 2-4 record of the Houston Texans fool you.
That is a fairly strong team the San Francisco 49ers will be taking on in Week 8. Defeating them won't be a walk in the park, especially when it comes to the 49ers' offense versus Houston's defense.
Winning the game will come down to that matchup, but three specific critical matchups determine if the 49ers win or lose against the Texans.
Kyle Shanahan versus DeMeco Ryans
By far, the most anticipated coaching matchup of the 49ers' season is Kyle Shanahan versus DeMeco Ryans. Both coaches are easily one of the best play-callers in the game. The fact that Ryans used to coach for the 49ers for six seasons only heats up this matchup.
"You're going against a very sound defense schematically, a defense that plays the right way with their intent and just how physical they play, and a very talented group of 11 guys too with good backups," Shanahan said. "So, everything's a challenge about it, but it starts with their physicality and soundness.”
The chess match between Shanahan and Ryans will be football art. Although Shanahan will not be anywhere near full strength on offense as Ryans will be with his defense.
Danielle Hunter/Will Anderson Jr. versus Trent Williams/Colton McKivitz
The second critical matchup will be the vaunted Texans' pass rush, led by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.. Trent Williams, and Colton McKivitz especially, will have their hands full.
Since the start of 2024, Danielle Hunter (17.8 percent, second-highest) and Will Anderson Jr. (17.4 percent, fourth-highest) have the top four pressure rates among players with 300+ pass rushes.
However, Hunter has generated pressure on just 13.6 percent of his pass rushes this season, 5.5 percent lower than his 2024 mark. Hunter has lined up on the right edge on 70.0 percent of his defensive snaps this season.
That means Williams will face him the most, but I'm sure he will want his turns against McKivitz since he's a much easier matchup. These two will have to hold their own if they want Mac Jones to excel.
49ers' receivers versus Texans' secondary
Even if Williams and McKivitz do a good job against Hunter and Anderson, the 49ers' offense will still have to work around the Texans' secondary.
They have only allowed four passing touchdowns (NFL best) and 179 passing yards per game (fourth-best). Throwing on them is not easy. Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne will have to be at their best.
George Kittle might have a breakout game as a result. Christian McCaffrey will likely be spammed as a receiver, also just to get the passing game going.
