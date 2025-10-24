49ers Rule out Five Starters in Week 8 Against the Texans
The injury report heading into Week 8 against the Houston Texans is a lengthy one for the San Francisco 49ers.
It's basically the standard at this point -- first, the good news. The 49ers should have Deommodore Lenoir (quad) and Spencer Burford (knee) active on Sunday.
Both players were given a questionable status against the Texans. However, the bad news (expectedly) is that the 49ers will be without these five key starters.
Brock Purdy
This isn't surprising that Brock Purdy is out. The 49ers are taking a snail's pace when it comes to his recovery. They failed to do this the first time, which is why he's in this spot now.
Mac Jones will get the start again. The 49ers' offense has been more than fine with him out there. However, Jones has a difficult task in front of him when he faces a strong Houston defense.
Ricky Pearsall
No positive update has been provided on Ricky Pearsall. He' still working his way back from a PCL injury. It seemed like he would be back by now.
However, PCL injuries are not to be scoffed at. Similar to Purdy, the 49ers are taking it slow with him. The last thing they want to do is derail him and lose him for the season. But I understand if there's impatience from 49ers fans.
Bryce Huff
Bryce Huff was essentially ruled out earlier in the week. He suffered a hamstring injury in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. It's a bummer to be without Huff.
He was a monster against the Falcons, registering a season-high six pressures and a strip-sack. The 49ers will miss his impact against the Texans.
Jake Brendel
Starting center Jake Brendel is in the same boat as Huff. He suffered a hamstring injury against Atlanta as well, except Brendel had to leave mid-game because of it.
He will be out of this game and most likely next week against the New York Giants. Backup Matt Hennessy will get the nod to start.
Yetur Gross-Matos
Last but not least is Yetur Gross-Matos. I'm starting to get the feeling he won't be available for the 49ers for the rest of the season.
He had been playing through a knee injury already, and now he has a hamstring injury. If he does return soon, it will be a welcoming boost to the pass rush.
