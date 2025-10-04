3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Win Against the Rams
Mac Jones deserves a ton of credit for the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Los Angeles Rams.
He made a handful of plays that influenced the game. However, as fantastic and tough as he was against the Rams, he isn't part of the three most influential plays in the 49ers' win.
Here is what those three plays are.
Eddy "Dinero" Pineiro drills it
If Jones is a savior for filling in for Brock Purdy, then so is kicker Eddy "Dinero" Pineiro. He has been lights out for the 49ers since they signed him after tossing out Jake Moody.
All of his field goals played a heavy influential role, but the one that stands out the most was his final kick in regulation. Pineiro nailed a 59-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the game to put the 49ers up 23-20.
Kyle Shanahan doesn't get that chance if he were still stubborn to keep Moody. That field goal attempt could've been from 30 yards. No one would've been confident in Moody with all that pressure.
Yet, Pineiro, who was just signed off the street, drills it like nothing. And that's why he gets the nickname "Dinero" because he's money.
Alfred Collins makes a veteran move
It's becoming increasingly clear with each passing game that the 49ers have an incredible class of rookies. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins helped fuel that notion.
With 1:07 left to go in the game, the Rams had the ball at the 49ers' own 3-yard line. They were poised to score a touchdown and force the 49ers to drive the field for a touchdown, short on time.
However, Collins had a different idea. He had a clutch forced fumble, which he recovered, on running back Kyren Williams. This is the play of the game for the 49ers.
They likely don't win this game without Collins making a veteran move by punching out the ball. He saved a touchdown and allowed the 49ers the chance to win it in overtime.
49ers swarm for the win
The Rams were trailing in overtime 20-23 with 3:47 left to go with the ball at the 49ers' 11-yard line. They faced a 4th-and-1, and decided to go for it. Sean McVay made the right call there.
However, he made the wrong call with his play choice. He ran the ball with Williams instead of putting the game in the hands of Matthew Stafford, who had been killing the 49ers all night.
As a result of the wrong play choice, the 49ers swarmed to stuff Williams behind the line of scrimmage. The play was sensational for the 49ers to make, so credit to them
But the Rams gave that one up. The 49ers have a strong run defense. Why McVay elected to go from the pass that was extremely effective to the ineffective run is beyond me.
The 49ers are thankful that the Rams played into their strengths and are now 4-1 due to it.