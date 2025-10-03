Kyle Shanahan Reveals When George Kittle Could Return to the 49ers
Week 5 is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers after their insanely impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams.
All of their sights will be set on Week 6 when they hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this extra rest from playing on Thursday night, the 49ers are hoping to get healthy.
One player who should be closing in on being fully healthy is George Kittle. He is eligible to come off of Injured Reserve now that he's served his minimum of four games on it.
However, 49ers fans shouldn't get their hopes up on Kittle returning in Week 6. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan revealed when the 49ers could expect Kittle back.
George Kittle's return is still pending
“He is doing good. But, I think it'd be a long shot for this week," Shanahan said. "Just talking to the doctors a second ago probably looking more like the following week."
Long shot is what Shanahan says, but it basically means he won't play against the Buccaneers. It's the right call. Kittle is nursing a hamstring injury.
The specifics of his injury are vague, so it's at best a strain. Those are injuries that players have to be extremely cautious with. Four weeks is nothing with that injury.
It makes players think they are fine after a while until they reaggravate in their first game back. After rushing Brock Purdy back from his turf toe injury, the 49ers should learn to slow-play their players' returns.
Jake Tonges to the rescue
With Kittle out at least one more game, it means the 49ers will look to Jake Tonges to continue to step up. He's been the one taking on Kittle's role with blocking and as a receiver, which Shanahan has enjoyed seeing.
“He has been unbelievable," said Shanahan. "How reliable he has been to make that unbelievable catch in the first game for the game-winner to beat Seattle, to how he has been every week since. I know he gets a lot more confidence.
"I know I get a lot more confidence just going through games, just knowing plays that I can call for him and stuff like that. He's been really good. His hands have been awesome. He's been good in the run game too and really happy for him.”
Tonges has done well, given he's not supposed to be in this situation. But the 49ers need Kittle back. Part of why the run game is struggling is that Tonges can't block well.
Hopefully, Kittle is back in Week 7 when the 49ers host the Atlanta Falcons.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers and more.