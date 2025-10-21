3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Win Against the Falcons
The vibes surrounding the San Francisco 49ers are high after their 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
A series of plays was pivotal in turning the tide in the 49ers' favor. However, three plays heavily influenced their win the most, and it starts with this one.
Mac Jones scramble drill
Mac Jones isn't known for his scrambling ability, and if he has to utilize it, it's probably going to generate poor results. However, one scramble of his set up the 49ers' first touchdown.
At the 2:00 minute mark of the second quarter on third down, Jones had nowhere to go with the football. He elected to scramble and roll out to his left to find someone open.
Trent Williams bought him a few seconds on a clutch block as well. Thanks to that, Jones was able to find Christian McCaffrey for a 13-yard gain, placing the 49ers at Atlanta's one-yard line.
The 49ers would score a rushing touchdown with McCaffrey on the following play. Had Jones blundered the previous play, the 49ers would've settled for a field goal.
Bryce Huff shoots out of a cannon
The Falcons had 1:42 left to work with before halftime after the 49ers scored a touchdown. That's plenty of time for them to at least get into field goal.
However, pass rusher Bryce Huff had a different idea. At the 1:32 minute mark on first down, Huff shot out of a cannon to blow past the offensive tackle and forced a sack-fumble on Michael Penix.
The 49ers would recover it at the Falcons' own 40-yard line. A field goal is all the 49ers could come away with from that turnover, but it allowed them to get an easy three points and burn more clock.
Burning the clock is key because Penix would blunder on the following drive. The Falcons were trotting down the field easily and got into field goal range. A touchdown looked feasible, too.
That was until Penix was charged with intentional grounding. It caused the clock to conduct a 10-second runoff, which ended the half. The 49ers used enough time following the fumble to make the penalty a costly one for the Falcons.
Bijan Robinson silenced
I'm cheating on this point because it heavily influenced the 49ers defeating the Falcons. Bijan Robinson was silenced in this game.
He could do nothing on the ground and as a receiver. The 49ers are the first defense to hold him under 100 total yards in a game.
That should be commended repeatedly. It wasn't one heavily influenced play, but practically all of them whenever Robinson got the ball. Thanks to his silence, the 49ers were in position to win.
