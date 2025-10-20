3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 20-10 Win Against the Falcons
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are a gritty and tough team.
Those traits have been on display in recent weeks, and played a significant role in their 20-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons. However, the 49ers showed a few more eye-opening factors in that win.
George Kittle brings life to the run game
George Kittle returning was going to provide the 49ers three things: Leadership, pass game boost, and improve running lanes. But it was the run blocking that saw the greatest benefit.
The 49ers ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries with Kittle in the game, averaging 1.4 yards before contact per carry. With Kittle off the field, the 49ers ran for just 12 yards on six carries, averaging -2.1 yards before contact per carry.
Don't be surprised if Kittle isn't utilized as a much as a receiver anymore. The emergence of Jake Tonges allows the 49ers to keep Kittle as an inline blocker more often.
Tonges can do the damage as a receiver since he's a mismatch with his physique. Plus, he's abysmal as a blocker, so the trade off alone grants the 49ers a tremendous boost.
Christian McCaffrey hasn't lost a step
Christian McCaffrey never lost a step. The only thing he lost was consistent opportunities to do damage. Sure enough, the 49ers get Kittle back and he's zooming.
McCaffrey gained a season-high 129 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, including seven explosive runs of 10-plus yards, tying his career-high. However, it was more than just Kittle.
The 49ers switched from outside runs to inside. On 15 runs between the tackles McCaffrey totaled 109 yards, his most in a game as a member of the 49ers and third-most of his career.
And as usual, he was mightily impressive as a receiver. McCaffrey caught seven passes for 72 yards on just 18 routes, generating a career-high +9.9 EPA on his targets.
He forced 6 missed tackles on his touches and has now forced a league-leading 46 this season. A player who lost a step doesn't perform that amazingly in both facets in the offense.
Robert Saleh can keep the defense afloat
Losing Nick Bosa and Fred Warner should've forced the 49ers' defense to significantly drop off. Yet, they have managed to stay afloat as a competitive unit.
That is thanks largely to Robert Saleh. This is not his first go-around with the 49ers where he's lost Bosa and other key players on defense. His experience and genius is on full display this season.
Of course, the 49ers' impressive defensive display was against Atlanta, so they'll likely have their letdowns against stronger offenses. But it won't be a complete beatdown.
This defense can stay afloat and refrain from costing the team games. The players stepping up deserve credit, but it's Saleh whose getting his guys in positions to do so.
