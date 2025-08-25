3 positions San Francisco 49ers may address after cutdown day
Roster cutdown is always a scramble for all 32 teams, as 47 players on every team are released and able to be claimed or signed by a new team. Most teams with deep rosters are not picking up players released by other teams, but the San Francisco 49ers roster has gone through so many injuries and question marks that they need to pay attention to the waiver wire closely.
Which positions will they be looking for talent in?
Quarterback
No, the 49ers are not going to find elite talent at the most important position in the NFL on cutdown day. However, between Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai, the team may not have their third-string quarterback on the roster. Given that three can now be activated on game day, the team has to find someone for the slot.
The Browns may cut a quarterback and have already let Snoop Huntley go. Skyler Thompson, Tommy DeVito, Kyle McCord, and Sam Hartman are other notable quarterbacks who are likely to be released. All of them bring more intrigue than the 49ers' current no. 3.
Wide Receiver
Yes, the 49ers already added Skyy Moore. However, that is a small bandage for the issue that is bleeding out in the wide receiver room. They won’t trade for another wideout, but after Moore had a rough debut in the preseason, they should be looking for competition.
Plus, with all of the injuries, they are still going to enter the season thin here. It would not be a surprise if they continued to make moves here.
Receivers who may be released include Laviska Shenault, KJ Hamler, Kendrick Bourne, Malachi Corley, AT Perry, and Jalen Reagor.
Defensive Line
The 49ers are deep and thin on the defensive line at the same time. Yes, they have a lot of names, but they do not even know if any of them are capable of starting. Jordan Elliott has typically been a reserve, but he will start. Alfred Collins and CJ West are rookies who did not prove enough in the preseason. Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson have been back-end of the roster players. If the right fit along the interior is released, San Francisco would have to kick the tires.
Names to watch out for include DeWayne Carter, Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, Josh Tupou, Zacch Pickens, Brodrick Martin, Cam Jackson, and more.
There are going to be opportunities for the 49ers to improve the roster.