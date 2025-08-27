All 49ers

4 biggest takeaways from 49ers roster cutdown

Who were the surprise cuts?

Parker Hurley

The San Francisco 49ers got their roster down from 90 players to 53 as they shift from offseason mode into the regular season. However, there may still be some moves to come. What stands out when looking at the roster, and why is it clear that this will not be the same 53 they bring into Week 1?

Thin at wide receiver 

The 49ers simply cannot go into Week 1 this thin at wide receiver. They are displaying a lot of confidence that Jauan Jennings will suit up because both Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are injured, and after that, they just have Skyy Moore and Ricky Pearsall. One of those players was added last week and dropped two passes in his first preseason look.

The 49ers are going to have to place Cowing on IR, and they are going to have to add one or two more receivers in the next two weeks. 

Yetur Gross-Matos is healthy 

Yetur Gross-Matos had a chance to start the season on the PUP with his knee injury. This meant he did not need to take a 53-man roster spot. However, he would have had to miss the first four games of the season. By activating him and putting him on the active roster, they feel that he will be back before week four. Now, the question is, do they see him returning before week one?

Extra offensive and defensive line

The 49ers have 21 players from the 53-man roster in the trenches. That is 10 offensive linemen and 11 defensive line. They kept Austen Pleasants because they do not trust Spencer Burford to be a swing tackle, and Matt Hennessy because neither of the rookie interior linemen can play center. 

Robert Beal may be an IR candidate, but it is clear that they are leaning on their depth in a big way along the trenches.

No punter

The 49ers do not have a punter. Thomas Morstead does not need to clear waivers, so he can wait until the team makes a few roster changes and then re-sign. However, that is one spot on this roster that has to go. They can put Cowing on IR, but they are so thin at wide receiver that they have to place another player, and maybe two, on the IR. They may also cut some of these 53 players after the waivers run. 

Notable missing names

Some 49ers that were on the roster bubble and did not make the team include Robbie Chosen, Junior Burgen, Nick Zakelj, Brayden Willis, Sebastian Valdez, Curtis Robinson, Chazz Surratt, Jalen Graham, and Dallis Flowers. 

Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

