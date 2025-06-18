49ers 2025 Training Camp/Joint Practice Dates Revealed
The official 2025 training camp dates have been revealed for the San Francisco 49ers.
They will open up training camp on July 15 first for their rookies, then the whole team will report on July 22. Having the rookies show up a week early is a standard across the NFL.
It is a way to give the rookies more time to acclimate to the NFL with the hope that it can help expedite their development. The 49ers have a ton of rookies, so they will need it.
When camp fully opens up, the 49ers will be looking to pick up where they left off with their immaculate vibes. Brock Purdy and George Kittle have been adamant about the energy.
It will need to sustain at the beginning of training camp and throughout it. The last thing they want is for it to be gloomy again, as it was last year.
As for the 49ers' joint practices, they will get to do it with two different teams. The first will be the Denver Broncos on Aug. 7. The 49ers and Broncos face off in their first preseason game on Aug. 9 in Santa Clara.
The second team the 49ers will share a practice with is the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 14. These two teams face each other in their second preseason game on Aug. 16 in Las Vegas.
Joint practices are an extremely wise way for teams to improve themselves. It gets tiring practicing against teammates, especially since patterns get picked up on.
Practicing against other teams benefits teams as everything is new with concepts/formations, and helps reignite them with a fresh opponent.
However, the 49ers will get to see familiar faces when they host the joint practice with the Broncos. D.J. Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw will make their return to the 49ers' facility.
It is sure to be a cheerful return initially, but a fierce one on the field.