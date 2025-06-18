George Kittle Pushes Back on 49ers' Super Bowl Window Closure
Being Super Bowl contenders in 2025 is likely not a reality for the San Francisco 49ers.
Some pundits have gone as far as to say that their Super Bowl window is completely shut or that the playoffs are a pipe dream.
It's not a totally far-fetched idea. The 49ers' defense is relying upon rookies and second-year players, with only three guaranteed impactful players on that side.
Their offense is also a question mark given the health concerns with Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey. Brock Purdy also needs a major bounce-back season from a disappointing year in 2024.
All of these factors contribute to the narrative that the 49ers' Super Bowl window is closed. However, George Kittle doesn't want to hear any of that.
Appearing on The Rich Eisen show, Kittle essentially scoffed at that notion by giving a fairly hilarious push back to it.
"The thing about windows is you can throw a chair through them and break it open," Kittle said. "Just grab a chair and throw it through there. You know, we're just gonna rebuild it. We'll make a new window, cut it out, and that works for me. Doors, windows, I don't care, kick them in baby."
This is the perfect mentality for Kittle to have, and hopefully, he is relaying that to the rest of the team. The 49ers are going to be counted out as Super Bowl contenders in 2025.
They are barely being considered as playoff contenders. A significant reason why they are considered playoff contenders is because of their weak schedule.
It has more to do with who they face than who they are. Following Kittle's pushback, he indicates how he would like it if the 49ers were being overlooked and flew under the radar.
So, it seems he would love to sell that mentality to the 49ers. It has been six years since they have been in that stance, and perhaps it is the best course of action for them.