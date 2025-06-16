All 49ers

Will the 49ers Keep Brock Purdy Upright this Year?

If Purdy goes down this season, the 49ers' cost-cutting philosophy on the offensive line could face scrutiny.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked on the final play against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked on the final play against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Usually, when a team makes a big investment in a quarterback, it also makes a corresponding investment in its offensive line.

Not the 49ers. This offseason, they gave Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract extension. And to afford it, they let starting left guard Aaron Banks sign with the Packers and backup left tackle Jaylon Moore sign with the Chiefs. Their replacements are journeymen making near the veteran minimum.

So, can the 49ers actually keep Purdy upright? The answer to that question will determine if the 49ers truly are Super Bowl contenders this year, according to Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks.


"The 49ers’ much-maligned offensive line is seemingly in need of a makeover after a disappointing season in front of Purdy & Co.," writes Brooks. "The leaky pass protection often left the 6-foot-1 pinpoint passer under duress, while the inconsistent push in the running game hindered the 49ers’ potential play-action aerial attack.

"While most of the focus has been on who will eventually succeed Trent Williams on the edge, the 49ers believe in their developmental process under offensive line coach Chris Foerster. The veteran has a knack for transforming unheralded players into solid starters in an exotic smash-mouth system that features a 'plug-and-play' element for runners and blockers. Much like longtime running backs’ coach Bobby Turner has consistently discovered and developed late-round running backs into gems, the 49ers are counting on Foerster to transform a collection of low-cost free agents, developmental prospects, and reclamation projects into an upper-echelon front line."

Brooks makes good points, but I doubt the 49ers really expect Foerster to turn this rag-tag group into an upper-echelon front line. If it can merely be average, the 49ers will be happy given how little they've invested in the position.

If Purdy goes down this season, the 49ers' cost-cutting philosophy on the offensive line could face scrutiny.

