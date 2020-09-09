SI.com
49ers Activate Fred Warner from Reserve/Covid-19 List. How Much Will he Play vs. Cardinals?

Grant Cohn

One of the 49ers most important players has returned in time for Week 1.

The 49ers activated middle linebacker Fred Warner from the Reserve/Covid-19 list Wednesday morning. The 49ers initially placed Warner on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on August 31. Meaning he spent just nine days away from the team in quarantine.

Warner, 23, was one of the 49ers’ most improved and impressive players during training camp before he had to leave the team. And he was one of the most improved and impressive 49ers last season when he recorded 118 tackles, three sacks, forced three fumbles, broke up nine passes and intercepted one.

Warner will get three days to practice with the 49ers and improve his conditioning for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. Warner almost surely will play -- Kyle Shanahan will address the media later today with an update. But how much of a workload will Warner be able to handle?

How much cardio and conditioning was he able to do while in quarantine the past nine days? Can he play 60 or 70 or 80 snaps against the Cardinals this Sunday after just three days of practice and preparation? Or will he be able to play only half a game’s worth of snaps?

The 49ers will know when the game starts. And they’ll need a plan in case Warner isn’t his usual self.

The person most likely to replace him would be Dre Greenlaw, even though technically they’re both starters. The Cardinals use mostly three-wide-receiver and four-wide-receiver formations. Meaning most of the game the 49ers will use their nickel defense, which has just two linebackers instead of three. One will be Kwon Alexander. The other could be a Warner-Greenlaw platoon.

What a strange season.

