Report: 49ers are Fielding Trade Offers for Jeff Wilson Jr.

Looks like the 49ers are not done trading yet.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has garnered some interest around the league and the 49ers are reportedly fielding trade offers for him, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

After acquiring Christian McCaffrey, Wilson apparently looks expendable to a degree to the 49ers. I would presume that the 49ers' logic in this is to recoup some draft picks after sending a slew of them to the Panthers for McCaffrey. That way they get a massive upgrade at running back, while also salvaging a bit of draft capital.

However, I think this would be a mistake by the 49ers to trade Wilson. First and foremost, Wilson is not going to give them the adequate draft capital to make up what they gave up for McCaffrey. Not even close.

Second, Wilson has been an effective running back. He is the ultimate rotational player for the 49ers and a more than serviceable starter. The 49ers would be nuts to give that up.

Finally, running backs drop like flies on the 49ers. And considering McCaffrey is an injury prone player, it is only a matter of time before he misses time. The 49ers cannot run the risk of having him out with depth thinning out. Now, the 49ers are also looking at this trade with consideration because Elijah Mitchell is poised to come back after the Bye week.

But Mitchell is an injury prone player as well. If McCaffrey goes down, they are going to rely on Mitchell who sustained two injuries within a couple a months of each other in training camp and the season opener. Should Mitchell miss time again, then the 49ers are going to just be okay with a stable of Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason?

Had the 49ers given Mason more opportunities to prove he is capable of filling in, then trading Wilson would make more sense. But the 49ers are running a huge risk considering running backs get chewed up and spit out in their offense. If the 49ers are serious about a Super Bowl run this year, then they will not trade away Wilson and weaken a staple of their offense, which is running the football.