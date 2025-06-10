The 49ers' Biggest Reason for Optimism this Year
The 49ers have lots of reasons to feel optimistic this year.
They have the easiest schedule in the NFL on paper. They just signed their starting quarterback to a five-year contract. Plus, they hired Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Things are looking up for a 49ers team that won just six games last season.
But the 49ers' biggest reason for optimism is a return to good health, according to Pro Football Focus.
"One of many reasons the 49ers missed the postseason last season was a slew of injuries to their star players," writes PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "Only four of their offensive starters played in all 17 games last season. Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk both played fewer than 400 snaps. Trent Williams didn’t play after Week 11. The defensive line was decimated by the end of the season, as well.
"San Francisco should see improvement simply due to their star players returning to full strength."
This argument seems like a bit of a stretch.
Sure, McCaffrey is healthy now, but he just turned 29 and missed 13 games due to bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL. He probably won't ever play like he did when he was 26 and 27. That's life.
In addition, Williams is currently healthy, but he will turn 37 in July and hasn't played a full season since 2013. And the 49ers are 4-12 since 2020 when he doesn't play.
Finally, Aiyuk is injured right now. So is Malik Mustapha. Those two are recovering from knee surgeries and it's unclear when they'll be fully healthy. For Aiyuk, he might take until 2026 before he's himself, considering he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus.
Expecting Aiyuk, Williams and McCaffrey to carry the 49ers offense like they did a couple years ago seems like wishful thinking.