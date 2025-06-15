All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is 3rd-Highest-Graded Quarterback of 21st Century

Brock Purdy is either one of the most overrated or underrated quarterbacks of all time. I can't decide which one.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) awaits his turn in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) awaits his turn in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy is either one of the most overrated or underrated quarterbacks of all time. I can't decide which one.

Some people think he's a glorified system quarterback who would fail on most other teams like his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo. Other people think Brock Purdy is one of the best quarterbacks to enter the league in the past 25 years.

Pro Football Network falls into the second camp. According to them, Purdy is the NFL's third-highest-graded quarterback of the 21st century behind only Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes.

"Brock Purdy landing at No. 3 may be a surprise, but the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 Mr. Irrelevant has outperformed every expectation," writes PFN's Brandon Austin.

"While his three-year sample size is smaller than most on this list, Purdy’s early returns are impossible to ignore. He’s started 36 games, thrown for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. In 2023, his first full season as San Francisco’s starter, Purdy led the NFL in net yards per attempt (8.74), yards per completion (13.9), passer rating (113.0), and touchdown rate (7.0%).

"Despite a 23-13 regular-season record and 4-2 playoff mark, some still label Purdy a 'game manager' due to Kyle Shanahan’s scheme and the supporting cast. But the metrics say otherwise.

"Purdy’s +0.21 EPA per dropback ties Mahomes for second all time, trailing only Manning. He leads the league in net yards per attempt (8.4) and has a +0.43 EPA/DB from a clean pocket. He’s also efficient as a runner, posting a +0.57 EPA per designed run across 35 such plays.

"Purdy is not yet a consensus top-tier quarterback, but his start suggests his ceiling is far higher than many thought."

With all due respect to Infante, his analysis is a bit shoddy. He writes that Purdy's early returns are impossible to ignore, and yet he completely ignores Purdy's disappointing 2024 season. Never mentions it.

That season was instructive because it was Purdy's first without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, who played in just 11 games combined and never at the same time. And Purdy struggled without them.

Purdy still has to show that he can be the man. Right now, he still isn't one of the top three players on his own offense. Which is why it's absurd to rank him ahead of Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News