Brock Purdy Laughs at System QB Label
Brock Purdy has been called a "system" quarterback or "game manager" for the San Francisco 49ers since his rookie season.
It is part of why there was pushback on him receiving a contract extension or being paid heavily. Purdy may not have elite physical traits, but he's not a system quarterback. That's a little harsh.
Despite the disrespectful label, Purdy finds it humorous and takes it as a compliment. On Thursday, Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Gam, where he was asked about his "system" label.
"The whole system quarterback thing early in my career, it was just funny hearing that," said Purdy. "I'm not gonna lie, I took that as alright, like I'm a guy that can come in and do what the coach says and win games because of that.
"To me, that was more of a compliment, and I've sort of ran with that. Outside of that, I don't buy into really anything anyone says. That's been the story of my life, man. From being a late recruit from high school to college to the last draft pick, like, that's the story of my life. I just continue to be who I am and not compare myself."
Purdy doesn't possess a single elite physical trait. However, the one trait that he has that is elite or close to it is his mental toughness.
To continually be called a "system" player, essentially someone who needs his hand held, is fairly disrespectful to him, especially when he is an optimizing figure of the 49ers' offense.
Yet, when asked about that label, he laughs at it and says it's funny. Like Purdy said, these are narratives that he's been used to since high school.
If it didn't shake him as a teenager and young adult, it's not going to now.