All 49ers

Brock Purdy Laughs at System QB Label

Brock Purdy has been called a "system" quarterback or "game manager" since his rookie season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy has been called a "system" quarterback or "game manager" for the San Francisco 49ers since his rookie season.

It is part of why there was pushback on him receiving a contract extension or being paid heavily. Purdy may not have elite physical traits, but he's not a system quarterback. That's a little harsh.

Despite the disrespectful label, Purdy finds it humorous and takes it as a compliment. On Thursday, Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Gam, where he was asked about his "system" label.

"The whole system quarterback thing early in my career, it was just funny hearing that," said Purdy. "I'm not gonna lie, I took that as alright, like I'm a guy that can come in and do what the coach says and win games because of that.

"To me, that was more of a compliment, and I've sort of ran with that. Outside of that, I don't buy into really anything anyone says. That's been the story of my life, man. From being a late recruit from high school to college to the last draft pick, like, that's the story of my life. I just continue to be who I am and not compare myself."

Purdy doesn't possess a single elite physical trait. However, the one trait that he has that is elite or close to it is his mental toughness.

To continually be called a "system" player, essentially someone who needs his hand held, is fairly disrespectful to him, especially when he is an optimizing figure of the 49ers' offense.

Yet, when asked about that label, he laughs at it and says it's funny. Like Purdy said, these are narratives that he's been used to since high school.

If it didn't shake him as a teenager and young adult, it's not going to now.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News