Brock Purdy has Optimistic View on 49ers Mass Departures
Panic ensued in March when the San Francisco 49ers experienced a free-agent mass exodus.
So many players were leaving and getting cut, while the 49ers were barely filling the vacant spots. There were more exits than there were entries.
However, despite the army of players who left, there were only a few that the 49ers will miss. Besides, it was time for them to shake up the roster, so there is an optimistic stance to take on it.
That is what Brock Purdy is choosing to do. On Thursday, Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station KNBR, where he was asked about the mass departures the 49ers endured in free agency.
"It's tough initially because you've been through so much stuff with these guys throughout the year," said Purdy. "Dre Greenlaw, Huf, Aaron Banks, all these guys, man, that you step on the field with and you try to win games, and you have won games in big moments together. When you see them go, just take a different route, it can be tough initially. But for me, that's part of the game, and you've got to find a way.
"That's the fun part, the competitive part of this new thing is the challenges. You've got new guys coming in, and how can you create a relationship with them? Have this authentic brotherhood that lasts throughout the season. We're about to go through this crazy journey from beginning to end. For me, it excites me, the new challenge of bringing guys along, teaching them how we do things here in San Francisco. So, it's going to be nothing but great memories and everything."
Purdy has been full of excellent answers in every public space he has been in since signing his contract extension. Of course, he isn't going to be a pessimist about the departures.
Even if he truly disliked seeing it and how the 49ers handled it, he's never going to say that. But his answers are sincere when he says it's tough to see some players leave because of their shared experiences.
Nevertheless, Purdy is extremely happy for his former teammates and friends and is excited for the new challenges ahead of him with different players. It's a new chapter for the 49ers and Purdy in 2025.
"Free Agency guys leave, and I'm happy that guys have gone on and gotten paid and get what they deserve, but it's just part of the game."