49ers QB Brock Purdy Says he's Top 10 at his Position
It seems the contract extension that Brock Purdy finalized with the 49ers has got him feeling himself.
On Thursday, Purdy appeared on local radio station KNBR where he was asked if believes if he is a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. Without hesitation, Purdy answered that he is one.
"I think for sure I'm a top 10 quarterback," said Purdy. "I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to create a list or anything right now."
Purdy was asked about a top 10 list, which is why he didn't want to get into revealing it. Nevertheless, Purdy has thrown his name in the hat for being a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.
Whether you agree with that or not, it is enlightening to see him talk about himself like that. The 49ers need an extremely confident version of Purdy.
That possibly waned during the 2024 season with several key players missing from the offseason. A lot of times Purdy was placing everything on his shoulders.
That is what led him to holding the ball for too long because he was looking for the chunk play. Or it led him to forcing errant passes that were broken up or intercepted.
Purdy will probably be surrounded by more consistent talent in 2025. The injury luck should hopefully favor the 49ers more than it did last season.
But if it doesn't, the confidence that Purdy is exuding now will give him a better chance of handling it. By far, the greatest trait Purdy possesses is mental toughness.
That became evident in his first five starts and only cemented a season later. With this newly found or publicly shown confidence by calling himself a top 10, it means the 49ers have a leader on their hands.