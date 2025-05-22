All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Says He Would Have Signed Without No-Trade Clause

As it turns out, Brock Purdy's contract extension with the 49ers is decidedly team-friendly.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The cap hits are low for the first three seasons and the 49ers can get out of the deal after 2026 with minimal penalties if they want to. But they made one major concession to Purdy and his agent -- a full-no trade clause.

“I think it's important, yes," Purdy said on Wednesday, referring to the clause in his contract. " But also that's something that my agent and I had discussed with what other quarterbacks have around the league and stuff in their contract. But, for me, was it going to be a determining factor in signing it or not? No. We were very grateful that we had it in there, but at the end of the day, like I said, everything else that the contract entails we're extremely excited about, so we're just grateful how it turned out.”

It's interesting that the 49ers gave Purdy the no-trade clause even though he wouldn't have signed the deal without it. I'm guessing they offered it to Purdy so that his agent would concede something else.

And here's the thing, if the 49ers decide they want to move on from Purdy in two years, they could release him, tear up his deal and tell him to find a new one from some other team, or they could ask him to waive his no-trade clause. I'm guessing he'll waive it so he can keep his current deal which will pay him more than $55 million in 2028 if it hasn't been terminated before April 1, 2027.

