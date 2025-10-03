The 49ers cannot leave a game without multiple injuries
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams in what looked like an improbable outcome. San Francisco was far more shorthanded than their division rivals due to injuries, but still pulled off the upset. While the team is going to be happy with the win, they will have to evaluate a new slew of injuries.
San Francisco 49ers leave game against Los Angeles Rams with three new injuries
Upton Stout left the game with an ankle injury. The rookie has been excellent this season, especially when it comes to blitzing and defending the run. However, the team had to play Chase Lucas late because of the injury. Lucas had a good preseason, but this is a player who was cut by the Lions, so you have to wonder how long he can hold things up.
Yetur Gross-Matos left the game with a hamstring injury. This sadly could have almost been expected. Gross-Matos has hardly practiced due to a knee injury. However, his playing time has had to ramp up due to the Nick Bosa injury. Having to play more without practicing more would lead to a hamstring injury. The issue is that San Francisco has little depth with Bosa already down.
Trevis Gipson played more than expected and may have to find his way onto the active roster if this injury is serious.
Lastly, Kalia Davis broke his hand. Davis has been the most impactful interior defensive lineman of an unspectacular group. He may not miss time if he can play with it wrapped up, but it will impact his ability.
The team had to let Jordan Jefferson go, and they had claimed him off waivers earlier in the summer. Jefferson finally saw the field last week, but they had to let him go due to the lack of depth and the need for other positions on a short week. Now, they may need Jefferson back.
Without Davis, the 49ers are down to Jordan Elliott, Alfred Collins, and CJ West. West is playing banged up, and while Collins made a massive play this week, he has been a disappointment to date.
Fortunately, the 49ers now have a long weekend and a full week before their next game. The severity of the injuries is yet to be determined but it is going to be hard for San Francisco to continue to win games at this rate. Keep an eye on the injury report this week.