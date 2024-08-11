All 49ers

49ers CB Ambry Thomas Fractures Forearm in Preseason Loss to Titans

The 49ers just lost some depth at cornerback.

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ambry Thomas fractured his forearm during San Francisco's 17-13 preseason loss to the Titans. Head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game said that Thomas will miss some time, presumably a lot of it. Don't be surprised if he spends the entire season on the Injured Reserve list.

Thomas, 24, was a third-round pick in 2021 after sitting out a season during the pandemic. And he never found his footing with the 49ers. He started five games his rookie season, but lost the job during his second season and got benched multiple times during his third season. The 49ers keep giving him opportunities and he keeps squandering them.

Last year, the 49ers benched Thomas down the stretch and replaced him with Logan Ryan, who was retired when the 49ers signed him. Now, the 49ers have signed veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who played the entire preseason game against the Titans and performed well. He's in line to take Thomas' spot on the roster.

It seems like the 49ers cornerbacks will be Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Isaac Yiadom, Renardo Green and Rock Ya-Sin, and the odd men out will be Samuel Womack, Darrell Luter Jr. and Thomas -- three recent draft picks who haven't panned out.

In retrospect, it seems as though current Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters pounded the table for Thomas when Peters was in the 49ers' front office. Now that he's in Washington, there's no one left to advocate for Thomas.

