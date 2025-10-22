49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Earns Major NFL Award
Christian McCaffrey exploded in the San Francisco 49ers' win against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCaffrey recorded seven receptions, tallying 201 scrimmage yards (129 rushing, 72 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns. As a result, he's been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
This marked McCaffrey’s 47th game with at least 50 receiving yards, tying Ronnie Harmon (47 games) for the third-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a running back in the Super Bowl era.
Only Larry Centers (55 games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (50) have more. McCaffrey has been consistent as a receiver all season. He just needed to match it in the running game.
This is the third-career Offensive Player of the Week award for McCaffrey. He ties Garrison Hearst (three times) for third-most by a 49ers running back, trailing only Frank Gore (five) and Roger Craig (four).
Christian McCaffrey creates momentum
McCaffrey's performance against the Falcons could be the game that creates momentum for him. The running game has been severely lacking all season before this.
Part of that is thanks to George Kittle's return. The 49ers ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries with Kittle in the game, averaging 1.4 yards before contact per carry.
With Kittle off the field, the 49ers ran for just 12 yards on six carries, averaging -2.1 yards before contact per carry. The other part is that the 49ers ran between the tackles more often.
Typically, the 49ers have thrived running to the outside with McCaffrey. However, a performance like that should prompt them to adjust and refine their methods.
Having the run game be a factor does so much for the offense. It aids the passing game by opening up the field more, helps burn clock, and tires out the opposing defense.
On the flip side, running the ball and controlling the clock will help the 49ers' defense. With Nick Bosa and Fred Warner gone for the season, the 49ers' defense could use any boost they can get.
McCaffrey will look to replicate his performance in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. They're not an easy defensive front to go against, so it will be a challenging task.
But McCaffrey and the 49ers have to be feeling themselves after their outing against Atlanta. All of that confidence they have will benefit them greatly heading into Houston.
