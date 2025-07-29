49ers Coach on Ricky Pearsall: "He's Just got to Stay Out There"
Ricky Pearsall made his San Francisco 49ers training camp debut on July 27.
Pearsall had to miss the first phase of camp due to being placed on the physically unable to perform list. A hamstring injury stemming from OTAs lingered for him.
Now, he appears to be close to fully fit. The 49ers are taking it easy with him to avoid any aggravations.
Pearsall managed to string together consecutive practices before taking a rest day on Tuesday. The 49ers have an off day tomorrow, so Pearsall should be back on Thursday.
Having Pearsall back and healthy is critical for the 49ers. He needs to play an integral role in the offense this upcoming season.
His return to practice this week has allowed the 49ers to imagine his upside and what the offense can look like with him.
It has offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak excited about it.
“I just think the more Ricky's out there, the more you see him, his route running, how polished it’s become,” Kubiak said. “I think as the year went on last year, he just got so much better versus man-to-man coverage. The more man coverage you see, the more physical DB play you see. Ricky gets better and that excites me a lot.”
Pearsall could benefit the 49ers’ offense a lot. But the issue or question with him isn’t how good he can become.
His issue is being able to stay healthy. As much as Kubiak is excited about Pearsall’s growth, it won’t matter if he can’t stay out there and stay healthy.
“He's a guy who's going to rise to the occasion with more physical, defensive back play but he's got to be out there,” said Kubiak. “He’s got to be consistent. So, I think Ricky just gets better and better the more he is out there. He’s just got to stay out there and stay healthy and take care of his body. I think the sky's the limit for him.”
This is why the 49ers are being extremely cautious with him. The last thing they want is for him to reinjure his hamstring again.
It’s better to have him in a limited capacity than not at all. Hopefully, this slow and steady approach benefits Pearsall’s recovery.
He is one injury away from being viewed as an injury-prone player.