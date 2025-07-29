All 49ers

49ers OC Klay Kubiak raves about quarterback's performance in camp

Kubiak seems extremely impressed.

Grant Cohn

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy is tons of fun to watch.

He's not just a pocket quarterback. He scrambles, extends plays and tries things that look difficult. His highlights are a blast.

His backup, Mac Jones. is kind of boring. He's not particularly mobile, and he doesn't hunt for big plays. He gets rid of the ball quickly and takes what the defense gives him.

But, Jones quietly is having an outstanding training camp. Through five practices, he has completed a whopping 77 percent of his throws and been intercepted just once. As opposed to Brock Purdy, who has completed 68 percent of his passes and thrown three picks in four days.

Mac Jones is a great fit for the 49ers offense

On Tuesday, I asked 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak about Jones' progress in picking up the offense.

"He's picking it up really well," Kubiak said. "He has been really impressive. Mac is a really smart guy. He got all these reps in OTAs for the first time. Now, he's getting the second time through it, and you can see improvement. Yes, there are ups and downs. Yes, there are times when he needs to be more on it like everybody does, but Mac is real impressive picking up the offense. I think he's executing really well."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jones is excellent at finding open receivers quickly. Plus he has a stronger arm than Purdy and can make some downfield throws that Purdy struggles to make consistently.

Jones simply can't ad lib well. So he needs to know the offense inside and out, and it seems like he's learning it quickly with the 49ers. Which is important, because as good as Purdy is, he's small and he runs around a lot, and one big hit could sideline him for weeks. The 49ers likely will need Jones to play at some point this season. And as of now, it seems like he'll be ready.

Grant Cohn
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

