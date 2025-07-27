Day 4 of 49ers Camp, the Good and Not So Good: Ricky Pearsall Returns
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finiished Day 4 of training camp. Here's who stood out.
Keep in mind, third-string defensive lineman Tarron Jackson suffered a neck injury during practice and left the field on a stretcher. The 49ers say he's responsive and will go to Stanford Hospital for further testing.
THE GOOD
1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
He practiced for the first time this offseason after pulling his hamstring during Phase 1, and he was the best wide receiver on the field. Granted, Jauan Jennings injured himself and didn't practice (more on him in a minute). Still, Pearsall looked like he hadn't missed a day of practice. He caught three passes from Purdy -- a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage, an intermediate pass over the middle and a touchdown in the red zone. If he can stay healthy, he will have a terrific year. Let's see if he can make it through camp without suffering any setbacks.
2. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
He still isn't close to returning from his knee injury, but he's at practice every day and he works with the wide receivers. For the first time in his career, he seems like a vocal leader, not just a good player who leads by example. He also seems motivated to be with his teammates and represent the organization, which is a good sign. He seemed unhappy with the 49ers for the past year or more. Maybe he has finally found some peace of mind.
4. Defensive tackle Mykel Williams
Yes, defensive tackle. As a defensive end, I haven't seen Williams record a sack yet. But as a defensive tackle, he has been dominant. Today, he blew by right guard Dominick Puni to "sack" Brock Purdy (Williams didn't actually touch him, because it's practice). When Williams lines up at defensive tackle, the center has to slide toward him and help the guard because Williams is that good.
5. Quarterback Brock Purdy
Practiced without Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, and still completed 7 of 11 passes with one touchdown pass to Pearsall and no interceptions. Purdy makes playing quarterback for Kyle Shanahan seem so easy -- much easier than Jimmy Garoppolo ever made it seem. Still, it would be nice if Purdy could improve his deep ball. Today, he threw a long pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, who was open running a post route. But, Purdy overthrew him because his pass was flat.
6. Quarterback Mac Jones
Completed 6 of 8 pass attempts and threw a beautiful touchdown pass in the red zone while rolling to his left, as well as a second touchdown pass to Isaac Guerendo. The 49ers most likely will need Jones to play at some point this season, and it seems they should be able to win with him. He's a good backup quarterback.
7. Running back Isaac Guerendo
Caught a touchdown pass from Jones in the red zone while running a Texas route. Guerendo doesn't have the greatest vision as a runner between the tackles, but he is an outstanding receiver for a running back.
8. Running back Corey Kiner
Caught a 30-yard pass downfield while being covered by defensive end Robert Beal Jr. I had no idea Kiner was such a threat as a receiver. Because he's also a threat as a runner, because he's extremely agile and explosive. He was the best undrafted free agent on the field today.
9. Cornerback Jakob Robinson
Broke up a pass in the red zone from Tanner Mordecai that was intended for Ricky Pearsall, who ran a fade to the back pylon. Robinson broke up the pass easily and then got dapped up by the entire secondary. He's beginning to turn heads.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings
Left practice early after reaggravating a calf injury he suffered during OTAs. No word yet on the severity of the injury. It's worth noting that the 49ers called Christian McCaffrey's bilateral Achilles tendonitis a calf injury last year before revealing all the information right before kickoff of Week 1. Even if Jennings' injury isn't a bad one, it's the last thing he needs while he's trying to convince the 49ers to extend his contract. We'll see if this injury gives the 49ers pause.
Missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered on Friday. Today, Kyle Shanahan said the team hopes that Green will return mid-August, around when the 49ers play the Raiders (Aug 16). Which means Green will miss most of training camp. Not a good way to start his first full season as a starter.
2. Cornerback Renardo Green
3. Kicker Jake Moody
Missed a 54-yard field goal attempt short and wide left. Two days ago, Moody said he shortened his approach to the ball when kicking in order to improve his accuracy while sacrificing a bit of power. Maybe he should go back to the old way he kicked field goals.
THE FINAL WORD
The 49ers will have their first padded practice of the offseason tomorrow. Stay tuned.