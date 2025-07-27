All 49ers

Day 4 of 49ers Camp, the Good and Not So Good: Ricky Pearsall Returns

Good to finally see you, Ricky.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finiished Day 4 of training camp. Here's who stood out.

Keep in mind, third-string defensive lineman Tarron Jackson suffered a neck injury during practice and left the field on a stretcher. The 49ers say he's responsive and will go to Stanford Hospital for further testing.

THE GOOD

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

He practiced for the first time this offseason after pulling his hamstring during Phase 1, and he was the best wide receiver on the field. Granted, Jauan Jennings injured himself and didn't practice (more on him in a minute). Still, Pearsall looked like he hadn't missed a day of practice. He caught three passes from Purdy -- a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage, an intermediate pass over the middle and a touchdown in the red zone. If he can stay healthy, he will have a terrific year. Let's see if he can make it through camp without suffering any setbacks.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

2. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

He still isn't close to returning from his knee injury, but he's at practice every day and he works with the wide receivers. For the first time in his career, he seems like a vocal leader, not just a good player who leads by example. He also seems motivated to be with his teammates and represent the organization, which is a good sign. He seemed unhappy with the 49ers for the past year or more. Maybe he has finally found some peace of mind.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

4. Defensive tackle Mykel Williams

Yes, defensive tackle. As a defensive end, I haven't seen Williams record a sack yet. But as a defensive tackle, he has been dominant. Today, he blew by right guard Dominick Puni to "sack" Brock Purdy (Williams didn't actually touch him, because it's practice). When Williams lines up at defensive tackle, the center has to slide toward him and help the guard because Williams is that good.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

5. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Practiced without Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, and still completed 7 of 11 passes with one touchdown pass to Pearsall and no interceptions. Purdy makes playing quarterback for Kyle Shanahan seem so easy -- much easier than Jimmy Garoppolo ever made it seem. Still, it would be nice if Purdy could improve his deep ball. Today, he threw a long pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, who was open running a post route. But, Purdy overthrew him because his pass was flat.

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (14) and Mac Jones (10) await their turn in passing drills during a team OTA
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (14) and Mac Jones (10) await their turn in passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

6. Quarterback Mac Jones

Completed 6 of 8 pass attempts and threw a beautiful touchdown pass in the red zone while rolling to his left, as well as a second touchdown pass to Isaac Guerendo. The 49ers most likely will need Jones to play at some point this season, and it seems they should be able to win with him. He's a good backup quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

7. Running back Isaac Guerendo

Caught a touchdown pass from Jones in the red zone while running a Texas route. Guerendo doesn't have the greatest vision as a runner between the tackles, but he is an outstanding receiver for a running back.

San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs a play from scrimmage during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credi
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs a play from scrimmage during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

8. Running back Corey Kiner

Caught a 30-yard pass downfield while being covered by defensive end Robert Beal Jr. I had no idea Kiner was such a threat as a receiver. Because he's also a threat as a runner, because he's extremely agile and explosive. He was the best undrafted free agent on the field today.

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

9. Cornerback Jakob Robinson

Broke up a pass in the red zone from Tanner Mordecai that was intended for Ricky Pearsall, who ran a fade to the back pylon. Robinson broke up the pass easily and then got dapped up by the entire secondary. He's beginning to turn heads.

THE NOT SO GOOD

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up during Organized Team Activities at San Francisco 49ers Traini
May 25, 2021; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up during Organized Team Activities at San Francisco 49ers Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

1. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Left practice early after reaggravating a calf injury he suffered during OTAs. No word yet on the severity of the injury. It's worth noting that the 49ers called Christian McCaffrey's bilateral Achilles tendonitis a calf injury last year before revealing all the information right before kickoff of Week 1. Even if Jennings' injury isn't a bad one, it's the last thing he needs while he's trying to convince the 49ers to extend his contract. We'll see if this injury gives the 49ers pause.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) breaks up the pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs
Nov 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) breaks up the pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered on Friday. Today, Kyle Shanahan said the team hopes that Green will return mid-August, around when the 49ers play the Raiders (Aug 16). Which means Green will miss most of training camp. Not a good way to start his first full season as a starter.

2. Cornerback Renardo Green

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) misses a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) misses a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

3. Kicker Jake Moody

Missed a 54-yard field goal attempt short and wide left. Two days ago, Moody said he shortened his approach to the ball when kicking in order to improve his accuracy while sacrificing a bit of power. Maybe he should go back to the old way he kicked field goals.

THE FINAL WORD

The 49ers will have their first padded practice of the offseason tomorrow. Stay tuned.

GRANT COHN

