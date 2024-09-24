49ers Should Prepare for Worst Case Scenario With Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey will be eligible to come off Injured Reserve after the next two games. The San Francisco 49ers placed him there on Sept. 14 to allow him time to rest his Achilles. He must remain on Injured Reserve for at least four games before being brought back.
However, the 49ers should prepare for the worst-case scenario with McCaffrey, which is not being able to play in 2024. This type of injury needs extreme care and doesn't drastically get better in a month. That is why McCaffrey flew to Germany to seek treatment from a specialist for his Achilles tendinitis this past weekend.
"I'm not sure what doctor it is," Kyle Shanahan said. "I just, I know he is going to see a specialist that I believe can help him with his Achilles process and I think he's doing that over these next few days and hopefully it'll help."
It's fantastic to hear that McCaffrey is exhausting all of his options to get his Achilles healed up. But at the same time, it is an indication of where his injury is at. It isn't getting better or won't in an adequate amount of time. There is no telling if he will be ready to play at any point this year.
One thing is for sure: he won't be ready to play once he is eligible to be activated off of Injured Reserve. It might end up being that the best course of action for McCaffrey to take is to not play this year. If his Achilles isn't getting much better or if he has to play well under 100 percent of his ability, then shutting him down should be the move.
It isn't worth him risking tearing his Achilles to play in this state. This is something the 49ers should be considering if they haven't already. They have to be of the mindset that McCaffrey isn't coming back this year. Luckily, Jordan Mason has provided a phenomenal contingency for them.
The running game is still producing at a high level. But Mason doesn't provide the same impact as a pass catcher, especially on third-down plays. That is where the absence of McCaffrey hurts the 49ers the most. Still, it is a reality they must live with because it might be that way for the rest of the season.