49ers Could Have Drafted Roger Rosengarten Over Ricky Pearsall
When the San Francisco 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it came as a bit of a surprise. According to a recent Sports Illustrated re-draft, the pick may not have been the best choice in hindsight.
Did San Francisco 49ers miss out on a starting tackle?
Time will tell who turns out to be the better player, but in SI’s re-draft, the 49ers instead selected right tackle Roger Rosengarten.
“Pearsall had a resilient rookie season marked by an explosive closing stretch, and he’s worthy of landing back in San Francisco in a re-draft, but Rosengarten gets the nod. The 49ers don’t have a clear succession plan for left tackle Trent Williams, nor an immediate replacement for right tackle Colton McKivitz, who’s a free agent in 2026. Rosengarten allowed four sacks in ’24, per PFF, en route to earning a spot on the All-Rookie team for his work at right tackle.”- Daniel Flick
It’s fair to give Pearsall some leeway. He was always viewed as a long-term replacement for Deebo Samuel, and the 49ers planned to ease him into the lineup. He also faced a major setback before his rookie season, when he was shot, which understandably tempered expectations.
Still, the Baltimore Ravens are clearly pleased with Rosengarten’s rookie campaign. If the NFL has taught us anything, it’s that quality tackle play is hard to find, and Rosengarten delivered.
Rosengarten played 84% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in 2024 and looked the part of a long-term starter. That kind of stability would have been welcome in San Francisco, where Colton McKivitz remains serviceable but not much more.
For what it’s worth, Pearsall didn’t fall far in SI’s re-draft, coming off the board at No. 34. The players picked between Rosengarten and Pearsall were Keon Coleman and Calen Bullock. One could argue Pearsall offers as much upside as Coleman, and while Bullock could start at safety for the 49ers this year, the value of a starting-caliber right tackle is arguably much higher.
Ultimately, the real debate here may simply be Pearsall vs. Rosengarten, and time will tell which direction was right.