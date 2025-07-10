All 49ers

49ers Could Have Drafted Roger Rosengarten Over Ricky Pearsall

The San Francisco 49ers went with a right tackle in a recent re-draft of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Parker Hurley

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the San Francisco 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it came as a bit of a surprise. According to a recent Sports Illustrated re-draft, the pick may not have been the best choice in hindsight.

Did San Francisco 49ers miss out on a starting tackle?

Time will tell who turns out to be the better player, but in SI’s re-draft, the 49ers instead selected right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

“Pearsall had a resilient rookie season marked by an explosive closing stretch, and he’s worthy of landing back in San Francisco in a re-draft, but Rosengarten gets the nod. The 49ers don’t have a clear succession plan for left tackle Trent Williams, nor an immediate replacement for right tackle Colton McKivitz, who’s a free agent in 2026. Rosengarten allowed four sacks in ’24, per PFF, en route to earning a spot on the All-Rookie team for his work at right tackle.”

Daniel Flick

It’s fair to give Pearsall some leeway. He was always viewed as a long-term replacement for Deebo Samuel, and the 49ers planned to ease him into the lineup. He also faced a major setback before his rookie season, when he was shot, which understandably tempered expectations.

Still, the Baltimore Ravens are clearly pleased with Rosengarten’s rookie campaign. If the NFL has taught us anything, it’s that quality tackle play is hard to find, and Rosengarten delivered.

Rosengarten played 84% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in 2024 and looked the part of a long-term starter. That kind of stability would have been welcome in San Francisco, where Colton McKivitz remains serviceable but not much more.

For what it’s worth, Pearsall didn’t fall far in SI’s re-draft, coming off the board at No. 34. The players picked between Rosengarten and Pearsall were Keon Coleman and Calen Bullock. One could argue Pearsall offers as much upside as Coleman, and while Bullock could start at safety for the 49ers this year, the value of a starting-caliber right tackle is arguably much higher.

Ultimately, the real debate here may simply be Pearsall vs. Rosengarten, and time will tell which direction was right.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News