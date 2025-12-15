This breakthrough in Week 15 may propel the 49ers into a playoff run

The San Francisco 49ers were expected to beat the Tennessee Titans, and they were expected to do it by about two scores. Brock Purdy was expected to have a big day and if he did not, there would have been major questions.

The biggest thing that was unknown entering Week 15 was how high of a ceiling the offense could have and whether or not Ricky Pearsall could provide that. ]]

Even though it was the Titans, and even though it was expected, the performance of Pearsall has to have 49ers fans thinking that their offense is capable of taking the steps to win a Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers offense gets needed boost from Ricky Pearsall

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Pearsall was excellent through four weeks, but a PCL injury sidelined him through Week 11. His return was quiet, and he had just 20 yards in three games. San Francisco was 3-0, but it felt like the offense had a ceiling to it.

They were missing an explosive element, and they were missing it from Pearsall. On Sunday, he delivered in a way that only he can. Pearsall caught six passes for 96 yards. He was able to spread the field. It opened the short passes for George Kittle, who hauled in eight passes for 88 yards, and Jauan Jennings, who had two touchdowns in the victory.

Those two were playing well without Pearsall, but when you add in Pearsall to what they were already providing, the passing game really starts to get picture clear.

George Kittle obviously provides all areas support, including in the run game. Jennings is always reliable and is able to stick to hauling in the chain movers and the touchdowns. Now, Pearsall is the outside threat. He gives the offense spacing, and he flips the field in an instant. He averaged 16 yards per catch this week while Kittle was at 11 and Jennings was at 12.

The 49ers defense showed this week that they may not have the talent to make a run into the playoffs. They were missing their top two players and they are a young group to begin with. If the 49ers want to make a run, it has to be the offense that can win any shoot out and that can score on anyone.

It is just the Titans, but Pearsall looked healthy and produced and that is all that matters, regardless f opponent. Now, they need to continue the trend.

Read More