49ers Could Pay $30 Million to Host Six World Cup Matches in 2026

The 49ers sure spend lots of money on soccer these days.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
First, they bought Leeds United in England. Then, they purchased Rangers FC in Scotland.

Now, the 49ers have decided to host six World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium next year. This will cost the city of Santa Clara $50 million, and it can't use taxpayer money to foot the bill. That means FIFA will contribute $13 million, the state of California most likely will contribute $7 million to $8.5 million, and the 49ers will pay the remaining deficit, which will be roughly $30 million.

In addition, the 49ers are spending $200 million to renovate Levi's Stadium this year so that it will be suitable for these World Cup matches, plus the Super Bowl, which it will host next year.

It's unclear why the 49ers are making such massive investments in soccer while their football team has more than $46 million in salary cap space. You would think that the football team would come first, but the 49ers have said that they want to get younger and cheaper this year. It almost seems like the 49ers are investing in soccer at the expense of their football team.

It's worth pointing out that the 49ers also sold 6.2 percent of their football team this offseason. So they're reducing their football investments while increasing their soccer investments. Who knows, maybe the 49ers will sell the football team eventually and focus 100 percent on soccer?

Maybe soccer is their true passion for the future.

