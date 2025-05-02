All 49ers

The 49ers Could Start Six Rookies on Defense in 2025

Let's go through them.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The 49ers may have reached for some of their draft picks this year, but at least six of them will have an opportunity to start on defense next season. Let's go through them.

First-round pick Mykel Williams almost certainly will start at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa. Williams' competition will be Yetur Gross-Matos who missed six games and started zero last season.

Second-round pick Alfred Collins probably will start at defensive tackle. His competition will be Jordan Elliott who was one of the 49ers' worst starters last season.

Third-round pick Nick Martin most likely will start at weakside linebacker next to Fred Warner. Martin's competition will be Dee Winters who struggles to stop the run.

Third-round compensatory pick Upton Stout has a good chance to start at nickelback. It seems defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wants to move Deommodore Lenoir outside full-time.

Fourth-round pick C.J. West presumably will start at defensive tackle next to Collins. West's competition will be Kevin Givens and Evan Anderson, two backups.

Even Fifth-round pick Marques Sigle has a legitimate chance to start at free safety Week 1. That's because Malik Mustapha tore his ACL in the 49ers' season finale and could miss the start of the regular season this year. Sigle's competition will be Jason Pinnock who signed a one-year deal this offseason.

Playing as many rookies as possible will allow the 49ers to expedite their development so they can potentially reopen their Super Bowl window in 2026. At least that's the idea.

