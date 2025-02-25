All 49ers

49ers Cut Ties With Their Quarterbacks Coach

The 49ers announced the hires and title changes of a handful of coaches with quarterbacks coach being the most noticeable.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Another 49ers coach has met their end with the team.

The 49ers announced the hires and title changes of a handful of coaches with quarterbacks coach being the most noticeable. Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese is out after three seasons.

The 49ers are moving senior offensive assistant Mick Lombardi to take over the role. Griese's departure comes after he denied a head coaching interview with the Jets during their search.

I wonder if he doesn't regret that now. Or perhaps Griese was becoming tired of the coach's life. Before joining the 49ers, he was an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Going from analyst to coach is a dramatic lifestyle change. The work put in to be a coach is exponentially harsher. It wouldn't be surprising if Griese was starting to lose his fire for this job.

In any case, Brock Purdy came off the worst season of his career. His decision-making is at the forefront of his woes from 2024. Griese is the quarterbacks coach, so he takes some blame for it.

That could also be another reason why the 49ers cut ties with Griese and are going with Lombardi instead. Purdy has been with Griese since he was drafted, so this will be new to him.

It's probably what he needs. A fresh and new voice who can steer him back onto ascension and not regression. General Manager John Lynch will be speaking on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

He will surely be asked about the move and how the 49ers came to the decision.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

