49ers Cut Ties With Their Quarterbacks Coach
Another 49ers coach has met their end with the team.
The 49ers announced the hires and title changes of a handful of coaches with quarterbacks coach being the most noticeable. Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese is out after three seasons.
The 49ers are moving senior offensive assistant Mick Lombardi to take over the role. Griese's departure comes after he denied a head coaching interview with the Jets during their search.
I wonder if he doesn't regret that now. Or perhaps Griese was becoming tired of the coach's life. Before joining the 49ers, he was an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football.
Going from analyst to coach is a dramatic lifestyle change. The work put in to be a coach is exponentially harsher. It wouldn't be surprising if Griese was starting to lose his fire for this job.
In any case, Brock Purdy came off the worst season of his career. His decision-making is at the forefront of his woes from 2024. Griese is the quarterbacks coach, so he takes some blame for it.
That could also be another reason why the 49ers cut ties with Griese and are going with Lombardi instead. Purdy has been with Griese since he was drafted, so this will be new to him.
It's probably what he needs. A fresh and new voice who can steer him back onto ascension and not regression. General Manager John Lynch will be speaking on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.
He will surely be asked about the move and how the 49ers came to the decision.